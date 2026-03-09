How Anthony Bourdain Once Brutally Criticized Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

Anthony Bourdain and Gordan Ramsay are two names in the culinary world that hold weight — and not only for their foodie-related fame. Both chefs were no strangers to voicing their (F-bomb-laden) thoughts and being an unignorable presence in the kitchen and entertainment industry. When it came to Bourdain, his opinions were anything but meek: either he was willing to get on his knees to praise a meal at a London restaurant, or he loathed the iconic sandwich most of the country adores. As for Ramsay's TV show "Hell's Kitchen," Bourdain wasn't much of a fan.

At a book signing event in 2008, Bourdain half-jokingly shared his disappointment about the show while attendees applauded and agreed with him (via YouTube). He referred to "Hell's Kitchen" as "an exercise in horrible cruelty," where viewers have to watch contestants suffer while waiting to see who buckles first under the pressure of Ramsay's ire.

"Hell's Kitchen" is notorious for contestants receiving slack for their cooking efforts while standing before the brutally honest and foul-mouthed Ramsay. Having first aired in 2005, it has become one of the competitive cooking shows that divides watchers. Bourdain was clear on his stance, though; he hated the show.