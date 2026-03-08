Why You Should Start Buying Chicken Broth Concentrate

Chicken broth is a staple in thousands of different recipes, so it's a good idea to always have a few boxes on hand. But if you're looking for something cheaper, more compact, and customizable, chicken broth concentrate might deserve a permanent spot in your pantry instead.

True to its name, chicken broth concentrate is broth that's been simmered down to remove most of its water content, resulting in a thick, syrup-like consistency or paste. It's typically less processed than powdered bouillon and also comes in a compact container, so it doesn't take up precious space in your pantry. Because there's not as much packaging needed for concentrate, it's much cheaper to ship as well, and thus, more affordable than regular boxed broths. This also means less packaging to recycle. The other benefits of this product will vary depending on the brand, but most, like Trader Joe's chicken broth concentrate, are shelf stable, with some lasting up to two years after opening. Most store-bought chicken broths don't last nearly as long.

To turn concentrate back into broth, just add some hot water. You can adjust the ratio to make a lighter or richer stock or skip dilution entirely and use the concentrate as a flavor bomb to make your dish more mouthwatering. With its hyper-concentrated chicken flavor, it can bring depth or savoriness to any soup, sauce, or casserole, and can even help make your homemade chicken broth sing.