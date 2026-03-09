Are You Better Off Buying Frozen Chicken Wings At Aldi Or Costco?

Frozen meals are popular for a reason. They're usually quick, easy to prepare, and, more often than not, grocery store customers can find plenty of family-friendly options for a busy weeknight. Both Aldi and Costco have their fair share of frozen options, and, in terms of convenience, few lunch or dinner options are easier to throw in the oven or air fryer than chicken wings.

But, convenience aside, how do these two stores match up when it comes to chicken wing prices? That's what we set out to find when we researched and compared wings from both Aldi and Costco. And, in our opinion, you'll find the overall better deal at Costco. Of note, we're talking about value here, not a taste test. We looked at factors like available options, customer feedback, and price in determining which store had the better chicken wings.

We've told you Costco has the better value, and we'll expand on that in detail later. But let's start with Aldi. This grocery store chain has slightly fewer options when it comes to chicken wings — all of which are from Aldi's Kirkwood brand. If you consider there's about eight to 10 wings per pound (we'll split it down the middle and say nine per pound for math's sake), Aldi's 22-ounce bags will hold somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 wings. The Kirkwood Buffalo Style Chicken Wings costs $8.19 at Aldi, while the Kirkwood Honey BBQ Flavored Chicken Wings sells for $9.05. Using our 12 wing standard, Aldi's two options cost 68 cents per wing (Buffalo) and 75 cents per wing (Honey BBQ) each. Costco's options, on the other hand, are all under 60 cents a wing.