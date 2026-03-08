Taco Bell's 1970s Value Meal Included 3 Classic Items For Just 59 Cents

You know food prices have risen over the last few years, but you'll probably be shocked to see what it was like in the 1970s. Just in general, bread cost 36 cents per pound, milk cost around 78 cents for half a gallon, and a dozen eggs cost 61 cents. Unsurprisingly, the cost of fast food menu items mirrors overall food costs — and a look at 1970s menus might be just enough to give you whiplash.

Take Taco Bell, for instance. Though this fast food chain is still relatively inexpensive in the grand scheme of today's menus, Taco Bell ads from the 1970s might have you longing for the good ol' days. One advertisement dated around 1973 promotes Taco Bell's "Bellringing Special" — a tostada, bean burrito, and large drink for just 59 cents — the equivalent of $4.50 in 2026. The tostada included pinto beans, lettuce, and shredded cheese on top of a corn tortilla with red chili sauce, and the burrito included a soft flour tortilla with pinto beans, shredded cheese, red or green chili sauce, and onions.

Even for the 1970s, that was a good deal. Around the same time, McDonald's menu was stupid-cheap compared to today, but it still didn't match Taco Bell's. A quarter pounder with cheese (70 cents), large fries (46 cents), and soda (15 cents) would set you back around $1.30 (about $10 today). Prices over at Burger King were similar, as a Whopper with cheese sold for 90 cents, with large fries costing around 43 cents. These days, none of those three chains are as expensive as Five Guys, but it is shocking to see how much has changed over five decades.