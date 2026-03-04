Ditch The Irish Coffee And Welcome The Grog Cocktail Into Your Next Boozy Brunch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's not to love about brunch? You don't have to wake up too early, the menu is the best of breakfast and lunch, while (sometimes) keeping things a bit light, you share laughs with friends, and you enjoy a cocktail or two. You might think Irish coffee is the way to go, but there's an underrated cocktail destined to become your favorite brunch drink: the coffee grog. You take the world's best-known stimulating beverage and mix it with not one, but two types of rum for a guaranteed party.

You'd think such a mix of ingredients would be right at home at brunch, but the reason it may not have immediately caught on is that it's originally a tiki drink. You have to go back to the glory days of tiki culture, when icon Don the Beachcomber introduced the coffee grog with these key ingredients, plus a secret, spiced cream-based batter, and of course, fire. Yes, this was originally a drink with showmanship involving the careful pouring of a ladleful of flaming rum into the cocktail glass, making it less accessible for a modest brunch. In the book "Beachbum Berry's Sippin' Safari," former bartender at Don's Beachcomber in Hollywood, Raymond Buhen, recounts that only founder Donn Beach could prepare and serve the coffee grog because of its intricate nature. Today, the ingredients for coffee grog are, for the most part, widely available. The drink can even be made without the flames and other embellishments.