Are Grocery Store Lobsters Honestly Any Good? Here's What You Should Know

Lobsters were once considered food for the poor. As a matter of fact, they were incredibly abundant in the 17th and 18th centuries. Not only were they fed to servants and prisoners, they were also used to feed farm animals, such as pigs and goats. By the 1840s, the dish's status took a wild turn as railroads, canneries, and tourists began reshaping people's perception of it, finally transforming lobster into the luxury food item it is today.

Lobsters are now a staple on most good restaurants' menus, but they're also easy to find at local grocery stores. Still, if you're wondering whether supermarket lobsters are any good, there are a few important red flags to look out for when buying them. There are actually a couple of crucial signs that can help you determine if you're buying a fresh lobster at the grocery store, or if spending about $15 per pound is worth it.

First things first; when purchasing a grocery store lobster, you have to deal with the fact that it doesn't taste the same as a freshly caught one. A store-bought lobster can taste less sweet and become mushier, which largely depends on how the store keeps it. The storage conditions, including the quality and temperature of the water in the tank, have a massive impact on its flavor and texture. The shipping process also matters. Lobsters kept too long in transit or poor conditions can eventually become stressed, and lose quality.