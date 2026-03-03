This $3 Trader Joe's Find Makes A Killer St. Patrick's Day Side Dish: 'Easy And Delicious'

Trader Joe's is known to stock some of the best limited-run seasonal items that make for fabulous side dishes, which happens to be convenient if you're celebrating this upcoming St. Patrick's Day. And if you're serving up a hearty Irish stew, steak and ale pies, and quintessentially American St. Patrick's Day green-dyed beer, you'll want to get your hands on a box of TJ's Beer Bread Mix (just $2.99).

To make this recipe, you just need one box mix, your beer of choice, and butter. The process is very simple and can be done by hand. To get the best possible result, make sure you use room-temperature beer. Cold beer can adversely affect the rise of your loaf. Since this is a no-knead recipe, you simply combine your beer with the dry mix, stirring until the carbonation settles down (avoid overmixing). You can customize your loaf by folding in ingredients like jalapeños, cheese, or even honey for added sweetness. For a crunchy crust with some bite, top it with the melted butter before baking. But plan ahead so it's done when your meal is. It takes about an hour (55 minutes) in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.

Trader Joe's has been stocking this item seasonally for many years, and the fanfare has yet to die down. TikTok creator @kelseyoppenheim notes that it was "salty on the outside, sweet and chewy on the inside, and [had] a great beer flavor." She ranked the bread, for which she used amber ale, a 9 out of 10. Instagram creator @traderjulies ranked it equally high. It's no wonder customers on Reddit have expressed their excitement after waiting almost a year for the item to come back.