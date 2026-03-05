The Best Store-Bought Matcha Brand We Tasted, Hands Down
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying matcha at the store can be hit or miss. You want the deep, earthy flavor of matcha without a ton of bitterness, and it's hard to figure out which package in the tea aisle will give you what you're looking for. We took the time to do the hard work for you (it's a tough job, but somebody has to do it). After trying several different store-bought matcha powders, we found a clear winner: Jade Leaf Matcha, specifically, the Organic Ceremonial Grade version.
Most of the matcha powders we tried for our taste test had some bitterness, but we found that this wasn't the case with Jade Leaf. While this matcha was earthy at first taste (as it should be), it slowly evolved into a subtle sweet taste afterward. Jade Leaf's texture also deserves a shout-out. While all matcha can be clumpy if it's not mixed correctly (more on that in just a moment), Jade Leaf Matcha is exceptionally smooth. If you're ready to create a great matcha latte at home, toss some Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha into your Amazon cart, and take a look at some tips you'll need to make the most of the deliciousness of our top pick for store-bought matcha.
Pro tips to enjoy cafe-quality Jade Leaf matcha drinks in your kitchen
Once you've scooped up a pack of the Jade Leaf powder and are ready to create the perfect cup of matcha at your kitchen counter, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First, you don't necessarily need to make a latte to enjoy matcha. While doing so is certainly a fantastic way to get a taste of the tea, you can also mix it with water instead of milk. After all, in our ranking, we tasted all matcha powders twice — plain with water and also with a little bit of milk — and the Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade tea had the best overall flavor in both cases. If you decide to go the no-milk route, you'll want to whisk it up with hot water (while you can mix matcha with cold water, doing so tends to make it harder to get rid of clumps).
If you prefer a creamier taste, feel free to mix it up with milk. No matter what mixer you choose, however, you'll need to put in some work to avoid lumps. Start by sifting the matcha, then mix it with a little bit of water or milk. While a bamboo whisk is the traditional way to get the job done, you can also get a smooth, clump-free result by using a milk frother. From there, you can take the whisked matcha, top it with the rest of your liquid, and sip your way to bliss. No matter what at-home matcha-making method you choose, you'll still like the earthy, rich taste of Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha — we sure do.