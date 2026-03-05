The Best Store-Bought Matcha Brand We Tasted, Hands Down

Once you've scooped up a pack of the Jade Leaf powder and are ready to create the perfect cup of matcha at your kitchen counter, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. First, you don't necessarily need to make a latte to enjoy matcha. While doing so is certainly a fantastic way to get a taste of the tea, you can also mix it with water instead of milk. After all, in our ranking, we tasted all matcha powders twice — plain with water and also with a little bit of milk — and the Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade tea had the best overall flavor in both cases. If you decide to go the no-milk route, you'll want to whisk it up with hot water (while you can mix matcha with cold water, doing so tends to make it harder to get rid of clumps).

If you prefer a creamier taste, feel free to mix it up with milk. No matter what mixer you choose, however, you'll need to put in some work to avoid lumps. Start by sifting the matcha, then mix it with a little bit of water or milk. While a bamboo whisk is the traditional way to get the job done, you can also get a smooth, clump-free result by using a milk frother. From there, you can take the whisked matcha, top it with the rest of your liquid, and sip your way to bliss. No matter what at-home matcha-making method you choose, you'll still like the earthy, rich taste of Jade Leaf Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha — we sure do.