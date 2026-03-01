You may be wondering how such a niche device came into being in the first place. Boiled eggs are traditionally a favorite breakfast food among the Germans, so many of them sought something like this because they were likely to use it on a daily basis. The eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher was invented in 1999 by Take2, a German design agency.

While the eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher is a useful gadget for anyone seeking a faster, neater way to crack and peel eggs, it's typically regarded as more of a novelty item or specialized tool for cooking nerds than a kitchen necessity. Some people buy it just for the fun of saying the name and hearing others try to do the same. Even some Germans confess to seeing the eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher as more of a silly joke than anything else, writing on social media that they typically just use a spoon or a knife or peel their eggs by hand. Others say they initially viewed it as a gag gift but found it so effective that they now swear by it.

Because it allows one-handed operation, the tool is especially helpful for those who are disabled, injured, or unable to use two hands for other reasons. They simply slide the ball up to the top of the rod, place the cup over the top of the egg, and then let go of the ball and let gravity do its work. One person's joke is another's genius!