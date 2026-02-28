The Underrated Grubhub+ Perk We Wish UberEats And Instacart Would Offer Too

If you've ever ordered delivery from any food delivery app, including Grubhub, you know those fees can add up fast. You add a $12 burrito to your cart, tap through to checkout, and between delivery fees, service fees, small order fees, taxes, and tip, you're staring at a total that has doubled or tripled, especially if you're ordering fast food delivery.

That surprise is exactly why more people are opting for pickup instead of delivery. You still use the app and get the food you want, but avoid the delivery fee altogether. This is where Grubhub does something not enough people know about: If you're a Grubhub+ member and you choose pickup instead of delivery, you earn 5% back as a credit toward future orders. It's not a whole lot of money back, but it adds up fast, depending on how often you place an order for pickup.

Grubhub+ runs $9.99 a month. Although if you have Amazon Prime, you already get it for free, which is a genuinely underappreciated Prime perk. The membership's headline benefit is unlimited free delivery on orders over $12, but the cashback credit is the hidden gem. Additionally, DoorDash's DashPass has the same 5% back on eligible pickup orders, meaning that two of the major delivery apps have figured out that rewarding people for picking up their own food is a smart way to add value to a subscription. This makes it somewhat baffling that the other two big names haven't followed suit.