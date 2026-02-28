The Underrated Grubhub+ Perk We Wish UberEats And Instacart Would Offer Too
If you've ever ordered delivery from any food delivery app, including Grubhub, you know those fees can add up fast. You add a $12 burrito to your cart, tap through to checkout, and between delivery fees, service fees, small order fees, taxes, and tip, you're staring at a total that has doubled or tripled, especially if you're ordering fast food delivery.
That surprise is exactly why more people are opting for pickup instead of delivery. You still use the app and get the food you want, but avoid the delivery fee altogether. This is where Grubhub does something not enough people know about: If you're a Grubhub+ member and you choose pickup instead of delivery, you earn 5% back as a credit toward future orders. It's not a whole lot of money back, but it adds up fast, depending on how often you place an order for pickup.
Grubhub+ runs $9.99 a month. Although if you have Amazon Prime, you already get it for free, which is a genuinely underappreciated Prime perk. The membership's headline benefit is unlimited free delivery on orders over $12, but the cashback credit is the hidden gem. Additionally, DoorDash's DashPass has the same 5% back on eligible pickup orders, meaning that two of the major delivery apps have figured out that rewarding people for picking up their own food is a smart way to add value to a subscription. This makes it somewhat baffling that the other two big names haven't followed suit.
Uber Eats and Instacart need this perk
Uber One, Uber's $9.99 per month membership, gives you up to 10% off eligible orders as a discount applied at checkout, not a credit that can accumulate or roll forward to your next order. We're not saying it's nothing, but it's also just not the same as watching that little bonus grow in your account. However, you might have to wait a little longer for your order if you choose this notoriously slow delivery service.
Instacart+ ($9.99 per month, of course) doesn't appear to offer anything like a pickup credit. The membership is mostly built around online ordering delivery perks, such as free delivery on orders over $35 and reduced service fees. Which makes sense, because Instacart is primarily a grocery delivery service. But Instacart also offers in-store pickup through its app, and leaving that unrewarded feels like a missed opportunity. It'd be a nice bonus to have a 5% credit for pickup orders.
Grubhub and DoorDash have found that offering a credit for picking up your own order instead of opting for delivery was a smart option. They take some of the savings from their end for not having to pay a delivery driver and pass a portion of it on to the customer. Something like this can keep you coming back to see those pickup credits add up so you can eventually get one free meal, especially if you're going to be running errands anyway. Why not order a pickup for dinner? Now it's time for Uber Eats and Instacart to add this perk.