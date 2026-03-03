The Appalachian Comfort Food Pioneered By Thrifty Chefs
When it comes to historically beloved meals, there are many interesting Appalachian foods worth trying at least once. And while you've likely had buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy, you may not know about a specific type of gravy that originated out of 1930s Appalachia. There are many different types of gravy dishes, depending on region. Recipes may contain various meats, seasonings, and other base ingredients. But this Appalachian classic, known as bulldog gravy, was distinctly popularized during the days of coal mining and Depression-era cuisine. All it takes is flour, liquid, and repurposed rendered fat to make this dish.
This type of gravy is unique in that it does not contain any meat bits from bacon or sausage — instead it is smooth. Bulldog gravy was originally invented as a result of efforts to stretch limited budgets and ingredients as far as possible. Known as a direct invention of Appalachian ingenuity, it was discovered that leftover animal fat, in combination with flour and milk (to make a roux), can become a delicious and filling dish, commonly served alongside biscuits. If milk wasn't an option, some used water, helping to save even more limited funds.
This type of gravy is known for its creamy texture and its distinct savory flavor from incorporated animal fat. If it was bacon grease that happened to be added, this rich gravy would take on a slightly smoky quality. Bulldog gravy, much like any regionally significant dish, has a long and winding history, with various opinions as to how it came to be. One thing is for sure, this specific recipe made for a very effective way of saving money and keeping bellies full.
Bulldog gravy and biscuits have a long history
With a new economic focus of extracting coal from coal mines, the Industrial Revolution presented much technological expansion. When it comes to the history of bulldog gravy, Appalachian coal miner society can be credited for its existence. Many of these individuals and communities were living in poverty after The Great Depression, meaning every penny spent was a penny that could've been saved. Therefore, each ingredient had to go as far as possible to keep families fed and workers strong. Bulldog gravy came as a result of this economic strife, becoming one of the South's most beloved comfort foods.
Though the biscuits at the time were different to what most of us would eat today. In absence of yeast, these Depression-era biscuits were made by forcing air into them with weighted objects like rolling pins and hammers. Because of tight budgets and limited access to ingredients, this common accompaniment to bulldog gravy was understood to be much tougher, and more brittle. Today, bulldog gravy is commonly served over buttermilk biscuits alongside other Southern breakfast classics like eggs, bacon, and grits.
There is even more debate about the origins of the classic fluffy biscuits many know and love. Which begs the question as to how buttermilk biscuits and gravy became the historic breakfast of Appalachia. Some believe this fluffy, buttery version of buttermilk biscuits originated in the 1800s after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, some note this Southern staple to have origins as far back as the 1500s. Regardless, while bulldog gravy and biscuits are often enjoyed together, this specific type of gravy came afterwards.