Why Ordering The Whole Pig Is The Smartest Way To Buy Pork

When you go to the grocery store, value is likely always near the top of your list of priorities. Especially if you're shopping for a family, making sure that you get reliable, affordable essentials that deliver on quality as well as price is an absolute must. For some ingredients, this is as simple as heading to your local grocery store and buying in bulk — but that's not the easiest when it comes to meat. If you're planning on cooking or freezing a whole bunch of meat, then it's going to cost you a pretty penny — but with a little skill in butchery (and a healthy dose of bravery,) you can get the best value pork possible with one simple change: Buy the whole pig!

While this may sound like a slightly scary prospect, buying a whole hog can be a really sensible decision — you get far more meat for your money, and you'll pick up some fun new culinary skills along the way. This is actually a trend that's been on the rise for a while now, since the pandemic made buying in bulk a more attractive proposition than ever. A pig from the butcher will likely be raised slower, and better, and as such will almost certainly be tastier than meat from a big box store like Costco or a larger grocery store.

Buying a whole pig also means that you'll be getting everything — not just the popular cuts like butt and belly that you'll likely be familiar with. The pig is one of the most delicious animals out there, and from nose-to-tail, almost everything on it is tasty as well as more sustainable.