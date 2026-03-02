Stop Settling For Bland Jarred Spaghetti Sauce And Start Stirring This Into The Mix

When you don't have time to make even a basic, all-purpose tomato sauce recipe, it can be frustrating to rely on jarred sauce, as many brands are disappointingly bland. While jarred marinara makes an excellent soup base, it can be a bit lackluster spooned as-is over cheesy tortellini or classic spaghetti and meatballs. However, there's an easy and shockingly delicious way to give store-bought sauce a flavor upgrade in a matter of seconds.

The answer is cherry peppers. These peppers are round and bright red, just like their namesake, though they're slightly larger than cherry fruits. Though they do contain some capsaicin — unlike bell peppers, which have almost none — meaning they're on the milder end of the Scoville scale, with less of a kick than the average jalapeño. Still, they have enough zing to infuse a disappointing marinara with bright, tangy notes that blend beautifully with the natural sweetness of tomatoes and the earthy funk of garlic and onions.

It's pretty rare to find fresh peppers outside of a summertime farmers market, but jarred versions are usually easy to spot on grocery store shelves next to the pickles and giardiniera. Preserved in brine, pickled cherry peppers are slightly sweeter than the fresh version, but the zingy, slightly spicy pickling liquid ensures your marinara won't skew sugary. The best part is that you can use any extra cherry peppers to adhere to the golden rule when filling up your next charcuterie board, as they pair beautifully with many varieties of cheese.