Dollar Tree Is A Gold Mine For Sugar-Free Snacks On The Cheap

Threads on Reddit discuss how Dollar Tree is a surprisingly great source for stocking up on cheap sugar-free treats. But keep in mind that just because a candy is sugar-free, it doesn't mean it's low-calorie as well. As one Redditor wrote about the Russell Stover sugar-free peanut candy, "Unfortunately, for me, a big part of my diabetic treatment is losing lots of weight. And these are fattening. A handful has 140 calories. My doctor would rather I eat an apple for the long term." Additionally, a number of Redditors mention how eating too many sugar-free snacks can cause certain digestion problems. "Unfortunately, when my ex husband was diagnosed diabetic, we had no idea about what happens if you eat too many of those sugar free candies!" exclaimed another user on the same Reddit thread.

Still, if dietary restrictions or health resolutions are guiding you towards sugar-free snacking, one of the Dollar Tree grocery shopping tips and tricks you need to know is that the store is filled with finds that cost just $1.25, an especially good deal if you're looking to try a new treat out. Just keep in mind that stock varies by store and is rather unpredictable at Dollar Tree locations — and that it's never a good idea to overdo it with any type of treat.