Dollar Tree Is A Gold Mine For Sugar-Free Snacks On The Cheap
There are are often tons of finds for decorating your kitchen at Dollar Tree, but don't overlook the store as a great place to pick up various snacks and treats at deep discounts as well. For instance, there are a number of gourmet brands hiding at Dollar Tree, but if you're specifically looking for sugar-free snack options to add to your pantry, the wallet-friendly retailer is a surprisingly good place to visit.
On the Dollar Tree website, there's a whole section of sugar-free items. The selection is filled with no-sugar items that are available both online or in-store. Some top selling items include a number of Russell Stover chocolate options, including Sugar Free Peanut Chocolate Candy, which is just $1.25 per 1.5-ounce pack. You can also pick up Bauducco Zero Sugar Wafers flavors such as vanilla or chocolate for $1.25 per 4.2-ounce pack. "They are a perfect not extreme sweet treat for me, but more importantly for my diabetic husband. We love them!" wrote a reviewer on the Dollar Tree product listing. Beyond just sugar-free candy, Dollar Tree also offers a number of sugar-free drinks, such as Rockstar Sugar Free Energy Drinks and mix packs like Hawaiian Punch Berry Blue Typhoon Sugar Free Powdermix Drink Mix, which gets a 5-star rating on the Dollar Tree website.
Smart shopping for sugar-free snacks
Threads on Reddit discuss how Dollar Tree is a surprisingly great source for stocking up on cheap sugar-free treats. But keep in mind that just because a candy is sugar-free, it doesn't mean it's low-calorie as well. As one Redditor wrote about the Russell Stover sugar-free peanut candy, "Unfortunately, for me, a big part of my diabetic treatment is losing lots of weight. And these are fattening. A handful has 140 calories. My doctor would rather I eat an apple for the long term." Additionally, a number of Redditors mention how eating too many sugar-free snacks can cause certain digestion problems. "Unfortunately, when my ex husband was diagnosed diabetic, we had no idea about what happens if you eat too many of those sugar free candies!" exclaimed another user on the same Reddit thread.
Still, if dietary restrictions or health resolutions are guiding you towards sugar-free snacking, one of the Dollar Tree grocery shopping tips and tricks you need to know is that the store is filled with finds that cost just $1.25, an especially good deal if you're looking to try a new treat out. Just keep in mind that stock varies by store and is rather unpredictable at Dollar Tree locations — and that it's never a good idea to overdo it with any type of treat.