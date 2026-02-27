This North Carolina Whiskey Brand Is Dedicated To Regenerative Agriculture

The city of Statesville, North Carolina, was once home to a massive whiskey industry built by small local farmers. Today, Pete Barger and his wife, Vienna, who own Southern Distilling Company, one of the Tar Heel State's best-known (and fastest-growing) distilleries, are reviving this city's boozy past by investing in the future. Southern Distilling sources nearly all its grains from local farms that practice regenerative agriculture to produce farm-to-bottle whiskey, including its award-winning Southern Star Paragon Wheated Straight Bourbon and Hunting Creek Straight Rye Whiskey. "The reason alcohol production thrived here more than a century ago — abundant water resources and strong access to fermentable crops — is the same reason it makes sense today," Pete Barger told Chowhound.

Regenerative agriculture is a sustainable approach to farming that eschews synthetic chemicals and instead uses practices like crop rotation, sowing cover crops to restore nitrogen, and forgoing soil tillage, according to Barger. These techniques keep the soil nutrient-rich and able to retain more moisture, while also preventing soil erosion. "In many ways, regenerative agriculture is a return to generational farming wisdom, using nature's own cycles rather than industrial shortcuts," Barger said. "It's about long-term stewardship instead of short-term yield." And while this is great for the land, it's also a win for the Bargers' whiskey. "By using regenerative and sustainable practices, we produce higher-quality grain, which leads to better fermentation, more consistent distillation, and ultimately a better final product."