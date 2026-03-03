How Canned Chicken Makes Mexican Night At Home 10x Quicker
Though canned proteins have a reputation for being subpar, canned chicken is still one of those staple items you should always have in your pantry. Not only is it often less expensive than fresh, it's also shelf-stable, making it an excellent choice in terms of emergency preparedness or as a protein to take camping. Additionally, it's fully cooked and pre-shredded, which also makes it a fantastic time-saver when throwing together your favorite Mexican recipes on a busy weeknight.
Since canned chicken can sometimes have a tinny flavor, using it in enchiladas or burritos (no, they're not the same) is a great way to mask those metallic nuances and bring out the chicken's meaty flavor. Plus, once it's hot and draped with layers of melty cheese, salsa, and chiles, few can tell the chicken was canned. If you're making a casserole-style dish, such as the aforementioned enchiladas or a Tex-Mex take on lasagna, all you have to do is open the can, drain away the water, and fold the meat in.
This completely bypasses the time-consuming process of thawing frozen chicken pieces, roasting, and shredding them yourself. Thawing alone takes hours, and requires you to remember to take the chicken out of the freezer and place in the refrigerator a day ahead of time, which can be a feat in and of itself. Not to mention, few people have the energy to monotonously shred chicken properly after a long day. Using canned chicken reduces this entire process from hours spread over several days to just a few seconds.
Making the most of canned chicken in your favorite Mexican meals
While canned chicken is packed in water to keep it plump and moist while it's sealed, it can also make it a bit waterlogged. This isn't a problem if you're making something with a watery base, such as tortilla soup, but it can make crispy flautas and quesadillas soggy if you're not careful. It's best to ensure the chicken is fully drained before adding it to your recipe. Pressing the can lid against the meat to squeeze out extra moisture is a good start, but there may still be excess water hiding between the shreds. Don't be afraid to gently press the chicken between layers of paper towels until it's moist but no longer dripping.
From there, it's just a matter of treating your canned chicken as you would any other shredded protein. Warm it in a pan with rice and peppers to make burritos; crisp it lightly in avocado oil and salsa for taco filling, or make Mexican-style chicken salad to enjoy on tostadas. If you plan to use it in tacos, quesadillas, or taquitos, however, you may want to elevate the flavor of your canned chicken with seasonings first. Your favorite taco seasoning is one option, as is a combination of Tajín and Tabasco sauce, or chiles in adobo and garlic salt. Not only does this make the chicken taste fresher and meatier, it adds nuance and flavor.