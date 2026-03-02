Need A Loan? This Italian Bank Will Pay You For Parmesan

If you've ever taken out a loan or a mortgage, you may have had to put forward collateral — something valuable that basically serves as a backup payment for if you fail to pay the loan back. A typical collateral item would be a house or a car, but if you're working with an Italian bank called Credito Emiliano (pictured below), based in the northern city of Reggio Emilia, that collateral can include Parmesan cheese.

Perhaps more surprisingly, this isn't the sort of marketing ploy that technically exists but nobody uses: It seems to be a popular choice, since the bank has some 400,000-plus wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano sitting in its vaults. There are a few reasons why it makes sense for the bank to do this. Firstly, they're dealing in whole wheels (you presumably can't use a lousy grocery store packet of pre-grated Parmesan as collateral, unfortunately), and a whole wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano is pretty valuable. (We're talking about the DOP version, hailing from a few specific regions of Italy.) A standard 38-kilogram wheel (about 84 pounds) can go for over €2000 ($2360), and even those aged for a shorter period fetch over €1000 ($1180). For the record, Costco once sold whole wheels for a little cheaper than this.

Of course, by this logic, wheels of Parmesan are valuable enough that you could argue that they'd work as collateral at any bank. So, why does Credito Emiliano specifically openly welcome them?