Does Culver's Offer Gluten-Free Burger Buns?

There are several unexpected facts about Culver's, but perhaps one finding that is taking some burger lovers by surprise is how easy it is to order a gluten-free bun. Not all fast food chains offer gluten-free burger buns, but the restaurant has been making moves in this lane since 2014. When it comes to burger-hunting at Culver's, eating through the menu proves the restaurant chain means business.

We'll be the first to admit Culver's has a good line up of burgers — some tastier than others – and now gluten-free eaters get to be in on the fun without skipping the bread options. When ordering in-store, you'll need to ask staff for the gluten-free hamburger bun, to which they'll explain the process because the bun comes in separate packaging to help avoid cross contamination. It's simple to assemble the burger, however, since all the ingredients come in the box ready for you to stack. But Culver's gluten-free burger buns are easy to order online, too, and can be added to any of the chain's burgers.

The chain gets its gluten-free buns from Rotella's Italian Bakery, and some diners describe them as super soft and flavorful. Some of the gluten-free flours included in the recipe are listed as corn, potato, and tapioca starch, as well as other ingredients like brown rice. Those seeking out egg-less buns should note the bread includes egg whites.