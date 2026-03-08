Does Culver's Offer Gluten-Free Burger Buns?
There are several unexpected facts about Culver's, but perhaps one finding that is taking some burger lovers by surprise is how easy it is to order a gluten-free bun. Not all fast food chains offer gluten-free burger buns, but the restaurant has been making moves in this lane since 2014. When it comes to burger-hunting at Culver's, eating through the menu proves the restaurant chain means business.
We'll be the first to admit Culver's has a good line up of burgers — some tastier than others – and now gluten-free eaters get to be in on the fun without skipping the bread options. When ordering in-store, you'll need to ask staff for the gluten-free hamburger bun, to which they'll explain the process because the bun comes in separate packaging to help avoid cross contamination. It's simple to assemble the burger, however, since all the ingredients come in the box ready for you to stack. But Culver's gluten-free burger buns are easy to order online, too, and can be added to any of the chain's burgers.
The chain gets its gluten-free buns from Rotella's Italian Bakery, and some diners describe them as super soft and flavorful. Some of the gluten-free flours included in the recipe are listed as corn, potato, and tapioca starch, as well as other ingredients like brown rice. Those seeking out egg-less buns should note the bread includes egg whites.
What to know about ordering gluten-free burger buns at Culver's
Not all Culver's kitchens have its own dedicated gluten-free fryers and utensils, but one customer recommended going early in the day before much food has been cooked or touched, to possibly prevent cross contamination. There are a few other gluten-free items on the menu to dress up the burger and enjoy your meal to the fullest, such as gluten-free fries that include crinkle cut and chili cheddar, though the fryer for the fries may pose a risk for cross contamination. Other sides include dill pickles, steamed broccoli, thick cut bacon, and coleslaw. There are also a range of packaged condiments that are gluten-free, including ketchup, hot sauce, and buttermilk ranch.
Some gluten-free diners are excited about the buns, mentioning the taste and texture aren't at all disappointing. On Instagram, many customers raved about the gluten-free buns. Elsewhere on a Reddit thread, one commenter felt the current gluten-free buns provided by Rotella's are an upgrade from the buns previously made by Udi's. There was one Culver's diner who thought the older gluten-free buns held together better, but otherwise, the feedback is largely positive.