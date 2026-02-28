Do You Need A Specific License To Become A Bartender?

The idea of being a bartender often conjures images of flashy drinks, creative flavor combinations, and tending a bar lined with happy patrons drinking the most popular cocktails of all time. But the reality of bartending can entail navigating legal issues like underage drinking and overserving. It's enough to make you wonder if bartenders need some kind of license to serve, what amounts to, controlled pharmaceuticals.

And make no mistake — such documents do exist. A bartending license is a legal document some states require to legally sell and serve alcoholic beverages. It's not required in every state; in fact, having as little as mandatory alcohol server training (which is a certificate of completion) is the law in 16 states. However, there are 11 states with jurisdictions (cities or municipalities) that require alcohol server training despite there being no state law mandating it. And some states or municipalities may have voluntary alcohol training — voluntary for businesses with liquor licenses that want to limit liability, not necessarily voluntary for employees. You may need to research individual municipalities to determine if having a bartending license is the law.

A bartending license requires completion of a basic certification course that teaches local alcohol laws and how to serve alcohol responsibly, which can involve checking IDs, preventing overservice, and handling intoxicated customers. After completing this training from a certified provider, which can take only a couple of hours to obtain depending on which state it is offered, a bartender can apply for the license.