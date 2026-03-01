Low-Carb Taco Shells Are Only 3 Ingredients Away. Here's How It Works

Whether you eat low-carb or follow the keto diet, which specifically prioritizes the consumption of fat, having solid alternatives for all your favorite carb-heavy foods is crucial. Besides using ground chicken to make a low-carb pizza crust that's too good to ignore, secure a bag of pork rinds to prepare tortillas for your next taco night. Believe it or not, you can make tasty and pliable low-carb tortillas with just eggs, crumbled pork rinds, and a small amount of fat like butter.

To make these alternative tortillas, break down your pork rinds until they turn to crumbs. You can do this with a resealable plastic bag and rolling pin or with a high-speed blender or food processor. Once you combine your crushed pork rinds with a raw egg and some butter, simply fry the mixture into flattened mounds over your stove until you have a neat stack of malleable tortillas.

Eating fried pork skins or chicharrones has been a longstanding practice in Mexican food culture for over 100 years. However, the difference between pork rinds and chicharonnes is that the latter often includes residual meat and fat from the frying process besides skin. Conversely, since pork rinds are solely pig skins that have been processed into puffy snacks, they can easily be crushed into a powdery substance that mirrors flour. Fortunately, there are many different ways to prepare low-carb pork rind tortillas to exclusively fit your dietary needs.