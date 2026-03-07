If Your Air-Fried Food Isn't Crispy, You're Probably Making This Mistake

Air fryers are great for crisping up appetizers, wings, and more to golden, crunchy perfection, but they aren't magic (almost, but not quite). While an air fryer is a great tool for adding crunch, it needs some help to mimic the flavor and texture of deep fried foods. Air fryers are often touted as a healthy alternative to deep fryers, and though the appliance certainly requires less oil to get a similar result, it still needs a little bit of fat to crisp up your favorite foods. Going oil-free is an option, but you likely won't get the level of crunch that you're looking for. So if you're struggling to get the crisp finish in your air fryer, you're probably making the mistake of failing to add any oil to your food.

The science behind exactly why oil helps create that delicious, golden-brown crust on so many fried foods is multifaceted. As your air fryer (or deep fryer) cooks your food, the liquid inside it is heated, transforming into steam. This acts like a shield against the oil, keeping the fat confined to the edges of your food. As the exterior of your food browns and crisps, some of the steam begins to form bubbles that escape the imaginary fence created by the food's interior liquid. The collision of oil and steam creates one perfectly crispy bite after another. Without adding at least a tiny bit of oil, your food might not get very crisp.