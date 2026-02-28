Skip The Salt! For A Burger With Perfect Flavor, Add This To Your Ground Beef Instead

A soy sauce adaptation might be an adjustment for those who prefer to salt their burgers after mixing ground beef and forming it into patties. Trying to use soy sauce the same way will not be effective, as the liquid will just run off or pool. It needs to be mixed in from the beginning to have a chance to distribute more evenly. When cooking burgers, you do not want to make the mistake of overmixing, either, so be sure to add soy sauce right away to minimize any extra agitation.

It may take a few batches to get your soy sauce swap just right. The popular Kikkoman brand soy sauce recommends two tablespoons of soy sauce per pound and a half of ground beef. Should you generally prefer things on the saltier side, you may want to scale up, or if you don't, then down. Like with the salt you might usually use, you should also take your extra toppings into consideration. If salty American cheese is compulsory, then you may want to be a little more conservative with the soy sauce. But if you're more of a fresh lettuce and tomato lover, you may have a greater need to front load extra flavor right into the meat. Just remember, as with most things in the salt department, it's always much easier to add a bit more later than to try to walk it back.