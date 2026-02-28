The Guy Fieri-Approved Texas BBQ Spot Known For Juicy Sausage Made In-House

Love him or hate him, when Guy Fieri visits a restaurant on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it can be a complete and total game-changer. The national publicity on Food Network — and all the following frequent reruns — the plaque on the wall, and everything else that comes with a visit from the Mayor of Flavortown. It's almost like having royalty grace your establishment. In 2021, Fieri visited The Pit Room, a barbecue restaurant in Houston, Texas. While the standard barbecue is fantastic by all accounts, it's the house-made sausage that seemed to stand out most to Fieri during his visit.

Specifically, he tried the jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage served with a side of house-made chicharrones (pork rinds) and hot sauce. Chef Michael Sambrooks' recipe starts with whole pork boneless butts, cubed, then adds some spices like cayenne and paprika. The pork sits overnight, then Chef Sambrooks adds a pickled jalapeño brine, as well as pickled jalapeños and cheddar cheese, before finally getting going into the smoker for a two-step smoking process.

Fieri loved the jalapeño cheddar sausage at first bite. "It's dynamite," he said during the episode, which you can watch on YouTube. "Just the right amount of heat in my opinion. Great snap to it." Guy also liked the cheddar cheese — which didn't overly melt and disintegrate into the sausage — as well as the grind size that Chef Sambrooks uses. Overall, this sausage was a big hit. And at just $6 per serving, it's a really a good deal for high quality pork. For breakfast lovers, you can also get the jalapeño cheddar sausage served in a breakfast taco with an egg from 7 a.m to 10:30 a.m. every day and complimentary condiments for $4.50.