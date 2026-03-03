The Trader Joe's Matcha Powder We'll Always Toss In Our Shopping Carts
In our ranking of store-bought matcha powders, Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Powder came in strong at No. 2, thanks to its bold flavor and overall versatility. From the very first taste, it left a strong impression, leaning a little bitter at first but then balancing out with that signature fresh grassiness before ending with a smooth sweetness to round out the sip. It provided a very enjoyable matcha experience which other reviews online agree with. Shoppers on Reddit also think that Trader Joe's matcha is pretty good, especially for the price, and it stands somewhere between culinary and ceremonial grade tea powders in quality (it came second only to Jade Leaf's Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha in our ranking as well).
It's undeniably a good bargain because despite the price tag of just $7.99 for seven single-serve sachets, it doesn't have a cheap or weak flavor. Whether you whisk it with water, milk, or cream, the drink still tastes good, and this type of adaptability gives it big brownie points. For its strength alone, Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Powder is one of the better store-bought powders we have come across, earning its place at No. 2 in our ranking and a spot in our carts every time we're in store.
It's a versatile pantry staple beyond just your morning cup
As this powder has such a strong flavor and a particularly vibrant color, it is a great option for use outside of simply whipping up a matcha latte in the morning (although, of course, it's great for that too). The flavor being so prominent means it won't get lost if you wanted to try using matcha powder in baking. In fact, bakers claim that that a lower grade matcha performs better than a ceremonial grade one in this scenario, so this could be the perfect powder to incorporate into batters of cakes, cookies, muffins, and brownies. It will retain a lot more of its vibrant color and taste. Otherwise, it could be stirred into no-bake cheesecakes, tiramisu, frostings, and glazes where it will definitely stay bold.
Beyond desserts, Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Powder has a pronounced flavor that also blends well into smoothies and iced drinks if you're losing interest in brewing it the traditional way every time. Or if you're new to the world of green tea altogether, and you've been considering getting your morning caffeine boost from matcha instead of coffee, this one could be a nice entry point for you without shelling out big bucks. While some may be averse to buying store brand matcha in individually served portions, for shoppers who are looking for matcha that will deliver on accessibility and flavor, it's a worthwhile addition to your grocery list as far as we're concerned.