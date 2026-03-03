The Trader Joe's Matcha Powder We'll Always Toss In Our Shopping Carts

In our ranking of store-bought matcha powders, Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Powder came in strong at No. 2, thanks to its bold flavor and overall versatility. From the very first taste, it left a strong impression, leaning a little bitter at first but then balancing out with that signature fresh grassiness before ending with a smooth sweetness to round out the sip. It provided a very enjoyable matcha experience which other reviews online agree with. Shoppers on Reddit also think that Trader Joe's matcha is pretty good, especially for the price, and it stands somewhere between culinary and ceremonial grade tea powders in quality (it came second only to Jade Leaf's Organic Ceremonial Grade Matcha in our ranking as well).

It's undeniably a good bargain because despite the price tag of just $7.99 for seven single-serve sachets, it doesn't have a cheap or weak flavor. Whether you whisk it with water, milk, or cream, the drink still tastes good, and this type of adaptability gives it big brownie points. For its strength alone, Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Powder is one of the better store-bought powders we have come across, earning its place at No. 2 in our ranking and a spot in our carts every time we're in store.