The Fast Food Drive-Thru That Sells Country Fried Steak (But There's A Catch)

There are a few things to consider when seeking out this KFC steak dish. First, the price is not fixed in all KFC locations, and one diner shared in the r/fastfood subreddit that the meal used to be significantly cheaper, going for as low as $1.99 at one point in time. The reviews are wide-ranging, with some mentioning that the flavors are reminiscent of the iconic KFC seasoning and other diners promising to come back every Wednesday, even if they aren't a fan of the coleslaw that it comes with.

On YouTube, reviewer Jordan_Tries shared that if you'd like to rearrange your meal, it is possible to swap out some of the side dishes like the coleslaw for another option, like the restaurant chain's mac and cheese. This can usually be changed for an extra fee. Another YouTube reviewer, Redneck Snack, mentioned that the meat itself is juicy and maintains that signature crispiness, but also criticizes the flavor's overall depth, stating that it is "a little bland. Could be a little more spiced up."

YouTube channel The Trying Times praised the fact that "the country gravy is like [it's] homemade" which contributes to the overall experience. In case you're looking for more options to add to your drive-thru order for your next visit to KFC, here are some tips to prepare you for getting the freshest fried chicken every time you visit the chain.