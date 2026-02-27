The Fast Food Drive-Thru That Sells Country Fried Steak (But There's A Catch)
It's not every fast food restaurant that can successfully pull off a country fried steak (even if one particular casual dining chain is using this unexpected premium cut in the dish to win customers over). KFC has some menu items that are worth avoiding when visiting the chain, but it also has some undercover gems to try out. The country fried steak meal is the dish found regionally at certain KFC locations — if you're lucky enough to catch it.
In 2025, KFC announced the return of this dish, sharing that it is priced at $5.99 and that the beef steak comes with a selection of sides including mashed potatoes, coleslaw, gravy, and a biscuit. The steak is available with and without peppered gravy in some regional locations. Even while the deal is a catch for lovers of country flavors, it is only available once a week. It was re-introduced as part of KFC Wednesdays, a weekly series of special offers. The meal has been spotted by some long-standing KFC diners as a returning favorite. It can be enjoyed as a dine-in, takeout, or drive thru option.
What to expect from the country fried steak meal at KFC
There are a few things to consider when seeking out this KFC steak dish. First, the price is not fixed in all KFC locations, and one diner shared in the r/fastfood subreddit that the meal used to be significantly cheaper, going for as low as $1.99 at one point in time. The reviews are wide-ranging, with some mentioning that the flavors are reminiscent of the iconic KFC seasoning and other diners promising to come back every Wednesday, even if they aren't a fan of the coleslaw that it comes with.
On YouTube, reviewer Jordan_Tries shared that if you'd like to rearrange your meal, it is possible to swap out some of the side dishes like the coleslaw for another option, like the restaurant chain's mac and cheese. This can usually be changed for an extra fee. Another YouTube reviewer, Redneck Snack, mentioned that the meat itself is juicy and maintains that signature crispiness, but also criticizes the flavor's overall depth, stating that it is "a little bland. Could be a little more spiced up."
YouTube channel The Trying Times praised the fact that "the country gravy is like [it's] homemade" which contributes to the overall experience. In case you're looking for more options to add to your drive-thru order for your next visit to KFC, here are some tips to prepare you for getting the freshest fried chicken every time you visit the chain.