How To Get Fresh Fried Chicken From Publix Every Time

Publix is known for many deli classics, such as its beloved fried chicken. While the exact recipe is still under wraps, there are a few ideas about ingredients and preparation methods that make this grocery item so popular. If it isn't the quality of the meat, or the flavor, it'll be the crunch that gets you, which is why it joins the list of the seven best ready-to-eat meals at Publix.

But it can be difficult to get your hands on Publix's fresh fried chicken — unless you call ahead. When it comes to the best way to secure fresh fried chicken, you'll want to ask the staff on the phone before even heading to the store. This way, you can ensure you have a fresh batch of fried goodness ready when you arrive. And if you have difficulty getting through on the phone, Publix also offers its many chicken favorites for pick up or delivery through its website.

Commentators on Reddit note that there are various promising times to get your hands on Publix fried chicken. Many have found that 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. are when the case is often replenished. Other commenters, who identify themselves as staff members, note that it never hurts to speak to the deli directly. Depending on location, fried options may have been sitting out longer than you realize. Therefore, the call-ahead method is a great way to ensure the freshest possible product.