The Aldi Prepared Meat That Turned My Taco Dreams To Dust

I somewhat recently ended my vegan/vegetarian stint after nearly a decade, so I've been exploring all of the meats and animal products that I've been missing out on. Carnitas are one food that I have heard people raving about, and after noticing them on the menu at chains like Chipotle, I finally decided to bite the bullet and give them a try. Rather than visiting a local taqueria (in hindsight, it would have been a better move), I made the trip to my local Aldi to try the Park Street Deli pork carnitas.

I was tipped off as to how good this refrigerated prepared meat supposedly was by a fellow food writer, so I figured that it was going to be, at minimum, passable. But I found that this $6.49 portion was anything but. I followed all of the preparation instructions, including microwaving the meat with the plastic seal ajar, but very quickly noticed that the meat was swimming in a pool of not citrus juice, but its own oil. When I shredded the cube-ish chunks, they were mostly fat, which led to a gristly bite. Oh, and where the heck was that citrus that I was promised on the label? No amount of tortilla or hot sauce could hide this taco filling flop.

I wanted to like these carnitas based on their convenience. But, they left a bad taste in my mouth, and this Aldi meat product is not one I would buy again. Aldi may be better off sticking to what it knows best — like its salty seasonal garlic feta dip deserving of a comeback and top-notch frozen pizzas — instead of messing with this juicy and beloved pork dish.