Why You Should Put A Quarter In Your Freezer ASAP

Have you ever been away from home for the day during a storm, and you return only to wonder if the power went out? You might be staring at the food in your fridge and freezer, trying to figure out how long the power may have been out. Is your food still good? Well, there is one way to know for sure. Just put a quarter in your freezer.

Use any open container: a coffee cup, a food storage container, or a bowl will do. Fill your container of choice about halfway with water and put it in your freezer. Allow the water to completely freeze (overnight works well). Then, put a quarter on top of the ice and place it back in your freezer. Don't have a quarter? No need to worry, this hack will work with any type of coin.

Keep this quarter on ice in your freezer all the time so you can see whether the power went out. If it's still on top, power probably didn't go out at all or for very long, and your food's likely still good. Is the quarter at the bottom? The power has been out for a while, and the food's probably no good. If the quarter is somewhere in the middle, the food in your freezer may be ok, but anything in the fridge likely is not. Keep in mind, this trick is only an estimation of how long the power was out. To be certain of any power outage, use a thermometer to determine how high the temp in your freezer got.