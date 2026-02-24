The Old-School Fast Food Chain That's Completely Different In Canada

Many Americans think of A&W as a faded roadside brand, but head north to Canada, and you'll notice a few differences, from the menu to a slightly different logo. You'll also likely see a lot more of them around, with 1050 locations, compared to under 500 in the United States (and bear in mind that Canada's population is just a fraction of the U.S.). It's a thriving chain there, and there's a simple reason why: Canada's A&W is completely separate.

The two started out together: A&W started in the United States, expanding into Canada in the 1950s, but the Canadian operation was ultimately sold off, taking its own direction in terms of branding and menu.

In Canada, you'll encounter a wider-ranging menu. Its selection of hamburgers leans classic but still features options like mozzarella in addition to cheddar cheese. Beyond beef burgers, Canada's menu gets broader, with three veggie burgers and a wide range of chicken sandwiches, including a Nashville hot chicken. You'll also find poutine on the menu, and a breakfast menu that has classics like bacon-egg sandwiches but also a Canadian breakfast platter. The chain plays up a "healthy" image by highlighting its hormone-free meat. The U.S. A&W plays things more old school, with down-the-line burger options like classic cheeseburgers (the bacon one is a highlight) or lettuce-pickle-tomato toppings with slight variations, plus hot dogs and only one chicken sandwich and no veggie burger.