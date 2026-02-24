One Of Tina Turner's Favorite Foods Shows How Down To Earth She Was

There are several celebrities who opt for humble dishes that bring them out of their orbit of stardom and back into the comfort of their own home, like Elvis Presley's favorite meatloaf or Frank Sinatra's preferred egg dish. Sometimes, it's the everyday meals that bring the most satisfaction to tummies and tastebuds, no matter how famous. Tina Turner's go-to meal was a fast food classic: a cheeseburger.

The Queen of Rock n' Roll wasn't always about the less-glamorous, basic meals. In fact, she once convinced Oprah to change the way she ate eggs by adding truffles for a fancier, delicious addition. Despite this, John Quigley, renowned chef and owner of the Red Onion restaurant, cooked for Turner and her team during the 1990 Foreign Affair tour and mentioned her love for this unassuming burger. "She loved a cheeseburger," Quigley stated when interviewed by The Herald newspaper. Turner's appetite was most satisfied by cheeseburgers and watermelons, but she wasn't one to fuss over her meals. According to Quigley, the only time the iconic star was unimpressed with a cheeseburger was when it arrived cold before a show at Woburn Abbey, and the star was said to have lost her temper. The Scottish chef shared that Princess Diana was in the crowd, which he suspected might have influenced her nerves and behavior.