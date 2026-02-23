The $1.25 Dollar Tree Wall Decor That Doubles As A Classy Coaster

This beaded wood tassel wall hanger is an unexpectedly versatile item that you can add to your home decor arsenal. Hang it on a wall hook to freshen up the decor around your at-home coffee bar and still quickly grab it to use as a coaster when needed. Its practical and aesthetic appeal helps if you don't want unsightly clutter or piles of coasters laying around.

The potential drawback of this product is that it's made with medium-density fiberboard material, which can soak up the moisture from your mug, so it might not last as long as you want if you use it as is. That said, you can seal MDF with clear, oil-based polyurethane or varnish. But even if you don't want to go through the hassle of DIY-ing, if you prioritize style over longevity and cost over everything else, these wall hangers-turned-coasters remain a tempting choice.

One Dollar Tree shopping tip is to go to the website if you want to buy this item in bulk. It's available in sets of 24 for $30, 48 for $60, and up to 120 for $150. Alternatively, if you want to buy the wall hanger individually, it's best to head to your nearest Dollar Tree.