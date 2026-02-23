The $1.25 Dollar Tree Wall Decor That Doubles As A Classy Coaster
Dollar Tree is a shopper's wonderland for those looking to spruce up their cooking and dining space. You can even repurpose low-priced items outside their intended use, making your kitchen cozy and curated to who you are. With a little imagination, even wall decor found at the retailer can double as a coaster, and trust us, it's not as weird as it sounds. Dollar Tree's beaded wood tassel wall hanger is a $1.25 find, with a stylish, intricately carved pattern that complements boho and farmhouse decor. Despite being cheap, it doesn't look like it at all, and its tassels create a unique focal point, which you won't typically find in other coasters.
Its size makes it the perfect platform for your morning coffee, as its 5.5-inch width can easily fit mugs and drinking glasses. But it's also not too big to overwhelm your entire table. You can choose from four shape variations, allowing you to pick which one calls to you the most, or snag all of them for a fun mismatched set. Aside from your favorite mug, there are plenty of ways to use the wall hanger as a stylish, convenient coaster, and it can add a rustic accent to your at-home coffee bar, kitchen counter, and dining or coffee tables.
Ways to use the Dollar Tree Beaded Wood Tassel Hanger as a coaster
This beaded wood tassel wall hanger is an unexpectedly versatile item that you can add to your home decor arsenal. Hang it on a wall hook to freshen up the decor around your at-home coffee bar and still quickly grab it to use as a coaster when needed. Its practical and aesthetic appeal helps if you don't want unsightly clutter or piles of coasters laying around.
The potential drawback of this product is that it's made with medium-density fiberboard material, which can soak up the moisture from your mug, so it might not last as long as you want if you use it as is. That said, you can seal MDF with clear, oil-based polyurethane or varnish. But even if you don't want to go through the hassle of DIY-ing, if you prioritize style over longevity and cost over everything else, these wall hangers-turned-coasters remain a tempting choice.
One Dollar Tree shopping tip is to go to the website if you want to buy this item in bulk. It's available in sets of 24 for $30, 48 for $60, and up to 120 for $150. Alternatively, if you want to buy the wall hanger individually, it's best to head to your nearest Dollar Tree.