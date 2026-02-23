The Olive Garden Sister Chain To Try For A Fancy Seafood Experience

Though it might be hard to believe, the company that owns Olive Garden also owns one of the more high-end chain seafood and steak restaurants in the country. Darden Restaurants, which also owns popular brands like Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris, and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, purchased Eddie V's Prime Seafood in 2011. 15 years later, Eddie V's has 30 locations across the country, including seven in Texas, four in California, and four in Florida (with two more to come in 2026).

If you're not familiar with Eddie V's (which has no association with Eddie Vedder, lead singer of Pearl Jam), think of a classic seafood restaurant and steakhouse and then amp up the fanciness by about five. The chain prides itself on fresh, high-end, high-quality ingredients, like swordfish from Block Island off the coast of Rhode Island, scallops from Georges Bank in Massachusetts, and yellowfin tuna from the Caribbean — all of which are flown in daily. Eddie V's also serves aged prime steaks and makes many items in-house, like fresh tortillas for lobster tacos.

Eddie V's receives positive reviews across its locations, with customers enjoying scallops served on a butternut squash puree, Chilean sea bass with crab fried rice, and filet medallions served with a 5-ounce lobster tail, Oscar style. Its Nashville location has a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor, 4.8 on OpenTable, and 4.5 on Yelp – the latter being notorious for picky reviewers ready to give a 1-star rating for the smallest issues.