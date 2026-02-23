Costco Sells A Popular Brand Of Italian Peeled Tomatoes, But Are They Actually A Good Deal?
Sometimes, you just need some tomatoes. Like a bunch of tomatoes, over 6 ½ pounds even. Maybe you're making a homemade soup, marinara, or pizza sauce for a crowd. Besides, it's always good to have some tomatoes in the pantry that can be easily put in the fridge or freezer if you don't use them all up.
While you can purchase canned tomatoes at practically any grocery store, the best place to buy a 106-ounce can is, of course, Costco. And, when it comes to a great deal on a well-known brand, it's hard to beat canned Nina genuine Italian peeled tomatoes. The wholesale club sells a giant can of the Nina brand (or 6 pounds and 10 ounces) for around $6 to $8, based on location. You may not find this brand at all warehouses, though, as Costco's selection seems to vary regionally and some bulk products like this are more commonly found at Costco Business Centers, which are different from standard stores.
Sure, that's a lot of darn tomatoes. But when it comes to quality, that's a great deal if you can snag it. A mere 28-ounce can of imported Italian tomatoes from Nina or similarly popular brands like Cento can run around $3 at other retailers, which isn't a bad price, but the pure savings you get from purchasing the larger can at Costco is significant. After all, buying over 6 pounds of canned tomatoes elsewhere would run you closer to $12. Even if you don't plan on using them all at once, leftovers can easily be stored in the fridge for five to seven days or in the freezer inside an airtight container for a minimum of two months.
What to cook with all those canned tomatoes?
If you do buy a lot of high-quality canned tomatoes at a very reasonable price, you might be wondering what you should do with them. As we mentioned, these are ideal for a slow-cooked, all-purpose tomato sauce because of their nice balance of flavor and texture. You might consider a classic bolognese sauce to start with, low-simmered and served with the pasta of your choosing. Other classic sauces would be a creamy vodka sauce, pomodoro, or even a marinara to serve alongside some mozzarella sticks.
Your hypothetical menu isn't limited to sauce, though. A nice tomato basil soup cooked low and slow is another excellent option, especially when paired with a classic grilled cheese sandwich. You could use the tomatoes as part of a pizza sauce, or inside a lasagna or baked ziti. And who could forget about an old fashioned bloody mary cocktail? The options really are unlimited here — any recipe that uses tomatoes will only taste better with a quality brand of canned ones.
No matter how you cook these tomatoes, you can't go wrong with the 106-ounce can of Nina's imported Italian ones at Costco. The balance of flavors and textures only amp up your favorite Italian dishes — and at a great price. It's no doubt an easy way to impress your friends at your next dinner party or supper club.