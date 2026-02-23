Costco Sells A Popular Brand Of Italian Peeled Tomatoes, But Are They Actually A Good Deal?

Sometimes, you just need some tomatoes. Like a bunch of tomatoes, over 6 ½ pounds even. Maybe you're making a homemade soup, marinara, or pizza sauce for a crowd. Besides, it's always good to have some tomatoes in the pantry that can be easily put in the fridge or freezer if you don't use them all up.

While you can purchase canned tomatoes at practically any grocery store, the best place to buy a 106-ounce can is, of course, Costco. And, when it comes to a great deal on a well-known brand, it's hard to beat canned Nina genuine Italian peeled tomatoes. The wholesale club sells a giant can of the Nina brand (or 6 pounds and 10 ounces) for around $6 to $8, based on location. You may not find this brand at all warehouses, though, as Costco's selection seems to vary regionally and some bulk products like this are more commonly found at Costco Business Centers, which are different from standard stores.

Sure, that's a lot of darn tomatoes. But when it comes to quality, that's a great deal if you can snag it. A mere 28-ounce can of imported Italian tomatoes from Nina or similarly popular brands like Cento can run around $3 at other retailers, which isn't a bad price, but the pure savings you get from purchasing the larger can at Costco is significant. After all, buying over 6 pounds of canned tomatoes elsewhere would run you closer to $12. Even if you don't plan on using them all at once, leftovers can easily be stored in the fridge for five to seven days or in the freezer inside an airtight container for a minimum of two months.