Aldi Has You Covered On This Popular Cleaning Item That Keeps Kitchens Sparkling

Cleaning your kitchen can be challenging with messes like grease and stuck-on food, but it's so much easier when you have the right tools and cleaners to help you. Aldi's Scrub Daddy Power Paste helps you keep your kitchen sparkling for just $9 — a better deal than buying it directly from the brand or at retailers like Kroger and Target. The tub of 8.8 ounces of clay-based cleaning paste comes with a Scrub Mommy dual-sided scrubber sponge so you can scrub away grease and food with the scratch-free texturized side, and then polish the surface with the foam sponge side. Scrub Daddy claims the paste and sponge clean mineral deposits, soap scum, grime, and more. It's also dye-free and has a refreshing citrus scent that leaves everything smelling clean.

You can use this Scrub Daddy cleaning paste to clean your entire kitchen — almost. In a couple of reviews on Scrub Daddy's website, customers said that it scratched their stainless steel appliances. Because of this, it's best to avoid using the mildly abrasive cleaning paste on any stainless steel surfaces. Use this cooking oil trick to make your stainless steel appliances shine instead.

Still, Redditors are obsessed with this cleaning paste. They rave about how they use it on just about everything, including their dishwashers, air fryers, microwaves, countertops, kitchen fixtures, appliances, and even painted trim. One user said they even use it on their boyfriend's bike to make it shiny. According to the packaging, it's safe for cleaning ovens, stovetops, sinks, glass, silverware, pots and pans, tile, chrome, granite countertops, and washers and dryers (if you have those in your kitchen).