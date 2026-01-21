Aldi Has You Covered On This Popular Cleaning Item That Keeps Kitchens Sparkling
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cleaning your kitchen can be challenging with messes like grease and stuck-on food, but it's so much easier when you have the right tools and cleaners to help you. Aldi's Scrub Daddy Power Paste helps you keep your kitchen sparkling for just $9 — a better deal than buying it directly from the brand or at retailers like Kroger and Target. The tub of 8.8 ounces of clay-based cleaning paste comes with a Scrub Mommy dual-sided scrubber sponge so you can scrub away grease and food with the scratch-free texturized side, and then polish the surface with the foam sponge side. Scrub Daddy claims the paste and sponge clean mineral deposits, soap scum, grime, and more. It's also dye-free and has a refreshing citrus scent that leaves everything smelling clean.
You can use this Scrub Daddy cleaning paste to clean your entire kitchen — almost. In a couple of reviews on Scrub Daddy's website, customers said that it scratched their stainless steel appliances. Because of this, it's best to avoid using the mildly abrasive cleaning paste on any stainless steel surfaces. Use this cooking oil trick to make your stainless steel appliances shine instead.
Still, Redditors are obsessed with this cleaning paste. They rave about how they use it on just about everything, including their dishwashers, air fryers, microwaves, countertops, kitchen fixtures, appliances, and even painted trim. One user said they even use it on their boyfriend's bike to make it shiny. According to the packaging, it's safe for cleaning ovens, stovetops, sinks, glass, silverware, pots and pans, tile, chrome, granite countertops, and washers and dryers (if you have those in your kitchen).
How to use the Scrub Daddy cleaning paste and sponge
To use this cleaning paste and sponge combo, you first need to wet the Scrub Mommy sponge then wring it out so it's damp. This activates the sponge so it stiffens up a bit, allowing you to more easily scrub away grime. It will also help the paste foam up while you're scrubbing so you get a better clean. Then, swipe it in the Scrub Daddy cleaning paste to get some on the scrubber side of the sponge.
Use the sponge to deep clean your kitchen from top to bottom (avoiding any stainless steel surfaces), or spot clean messes. Scrub away messes using the texturized side of the sponge first, and then rinse the sponge clean. Squeeze until the sponge is almost dry, and then use the foam side to wipe up leftover cleaner and polish the surfaces. You can also dry the area with a soft microfiber towel. When you're done, leave the sponge out to air dry before placing it back in the tub for safekeeping.
You can also snag a Scrub Daddy Daddy Caddy on Amazon to store your Scrub Mommy sponge. It has two suction cups that stick to smooth surfaces like the inside of your kitchen sink or a cabinet door. The caddy allows the sponge to dry while it's stored. Then when you need it again, grab your sponge and cleaning paste to easily deep clean (or spot clean) your kitchen.