Whiskey Doesn't Technically Go Bad, But Here's What Can Happen Over Time

You probably know there's a right and wrong way to store your craft beer for optimal flavor and longevity. But what about that bottle of whiskey you keep around for a classic old-fashioned? Because of its high alcohol content, you needn't worry the spirits in your bar cart will spoil. In general, properly stored alcohol will never present as a safety hazard, even if kept for decades. But for the average home mixologist — perhaps nursing that same bottle of Jack Daniels you've had since two Christmases ago — how can you expect the flavor of your booze to change over time?

Chowhound spoke with Blake Johns, founder of Smokeye Hill Whiskey (@smokeyehill on Instagram), maker of award-winning bourbon and rye, to settle the question of whiskey aging. Johns explains, "All the whiskey magic happens when the whiskey is inside the barrel." Meaning, once bottled and sold, flavors are locked in — and shouldn't substantially change — so long as the bottle is unopened and stored properly.

Once uncorked though, Johns says, fresh oxygen mixes with the liquor, impacting its flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel. In general, time makes whiskey flavor somewhat flatter and perhaps a little muted, he says, "Not bad, just softer, sometimes smoother, and less harsh." How quickly this occurs depends on a range of factors — storage, proof of spirit, etc. — but changes typically become detectable within a year, or sooner if the bottle is less full.