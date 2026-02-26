Why You Should Stop Buying Canned Beans If You Want To Save Money

The next trending food is always right around the corner, waiting for its time in the spotlight. But while "it girl" products, brands, and dishes cycle in and out of fashion, others hold steady as timeless staples. Few are as steadfast and reliable as the humble bean. And as affordable as they are, you can swap out the canned version for maximum savings. When you crunch the numbers and calculate the price per serving, the bagged, dry variety of just about any bean is cheaper than buying it canned.

Bean prices vary widely, depending on where you're shopping, but generally speaking, a 15-ounce can of beans will run anywhere from $1 to $3. If the average cost of canned black beans is $1.50 for 3.5 servings, that breaks down to 42 cents per serving. If the average 16-ounce bag of dry beans costs $2.50 and cooks 13 servings, it would cost about 20 cents per serving. Assuming the servings are measured equally, a 22-cent difference sounds pretty darn good for a nutrient-dense, fiber-packed serving of protein. Across the board, cooking your beans the old-fashioned way versus popping open a can will save you.