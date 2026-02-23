The Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Joint That Lets Diners Leave Their Mark (Literally)

Although many modern-day diners might be used to scribbles and even inscrutable emojis covering restaurant photos all over social media, spots that actually invite folks to get so creative IRL are relatively rare. But one Windy City pizzeria has been encouraging guests to scrawl on the walls (as well as a lot of other surfaces) for decades. Chicago's own Gino's East is an artistic outlier where the venue is a veritable canvas, and the pizzas are deep (not to be confused with stuffed).

Gino's East was famously founded by two taxi drivers in 1966. Their liberal ink policy would follow some years later as a way to mitigate a different kind of vandalism, according to The Chicago Tribune. "People used to dig their forks and knives into the tables and write their names," stated Deborah Frank, Gino's vice president of sales and marketing. Markers and other writing implements were provided as a gentler form for the original address, which Gino's occupied until its structure was demolished in 2000, only to return to a new building in the same spot a few years later. There are presently two Gino's outposts in Chicago, with others in Wheaton, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; and Singapore. But only the good, old premiere locale is synonymous with user generated doodles, classic bathroom limericks, and general documentation of who "was here."