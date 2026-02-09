The Easter Eggs In Dunkin's 2026 Super Bowl Commercial, Explained

Sure, America runs on Dunkin', but it's clear to pretty much everyone that the company's heart is planted squarely in Boston. This is never more evident than in the coffee chain's annual Super Bowl commercial showing. Dunkin's 2025 Super Bowl ad, a short film sequel to its 2024 DunKings commercial, prominently featured former Patriots' coach Bill Belichick, Boston native Jeremy Strong, and actors Ben and Casey Affleck, who grew up in nearby Cambridge. But the chain's 2026 entry might just beat out Boston last year's project.

The chain's newest ad, titled "Goodwill Dunkin': The Pilot" is a love letter to Boston, Ben Affleck, and the 1990s. Its premise is simple: what if Will Hunting, the working class Boston math genius protagonist of "Good Will Hunting," was the lead of a '90s-style sitcom? Oh, and he works at Dunkin' in 1995. Making a visual representation of the Fibonacci Sequence using Munchkins, of course.

Of course, the ad doesn't rest on its Affleck-led laurels, but instead fully leans into its Boston roots and nostalgic appeal. It features cameos from Bostonites both real and fictional, including Boston University alum Jason Alexander, who plays Will Hunting's boss. Tom Brady, the city's most famous (and beloved) quarterback, plays his ex-girlfriend's new beau. There are Easter eggs aplenty in the two-minute ad, so let's dig into this feast of references.