The Unique Rolling Pin Every Home Baker Needs
Whether you make a batch of your grandma's snickerdoodle recipe every week or are trying your hand at making hot water pie crust for the first time, you need a reliable rolling pin to get things done. Even people who don't bake often have one of these trusty kitchen tools stashed away, as they're excellent for a wide array of tasks, from crushing saltine crackers to making the perfect fried chicken to breaking down toasted nuts to add to your ridiculously easy oat-based streusel.
If you use your rolling pin primarily for its intended purpose, you understand how crucial it can be to roll various doughs and batters out to a consistent thickness. Uneven pie crust, for instance, may break in thin spots and be doughy in thicker spots. To prevent this, some home bakers have turned to tools like the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, which retails for about $115, and has nearly 25,000 reviews with a 4.8 star rating on Amazon.
What makes this rolling pin so special is that it has discs secured to either end that hold the rolling pin a specific distance from the counter — the Joseph Joseph brand includes ¹⁄₁₆, ⅙, ¼, and ⅜-inch plastic discs held in place by plastic screws secured into both ends of the rolling pin. This allows you to use the rolling pin as normal, secure in the knowledge that your dough or batter will be a consistent thickness when you're finished rolling it out, ensuring that it will bake evenly.
How to get rolling rolling with Joseph Joseph
To make the best use of this adjustable rolling pin, you'll need to make sure the matching discs are secured to each end by unscrewing the outermost ring, which is a knob with a small handle. Slide all of the discs you don't need off of the screw and twist the knob back into place so the disc is flush against the end of the rolling pin. It should be secure enough that it doesn't move, but not so secure that it dents the disc or the rolling pin. Repeat these steps on the other side of the pin to really get rolling.
Though some people dislike adjustable rolling pins because the discs can leave lines in your baking project, keeping the pin aligned and paying attention to where the discs are is an easy remedy for this. Plus, the smallest discs work perfectly for avoiding rookie mistakes when rolling out homemade pasta, and the overall concept is useful for those with limited mobility, arthritis, or for little ones getting the hang of using baking tools.
Some argue that the hefty price tag on the Joseph Joseph adjustable rolling pin is a dealbreaker, but the abundance of positive reviews indicate the quality might be worth the cost. The discs are made from durable plastic, while the pin itself is carved from solid beech wood and etched with measurements in inches and centimeters to ensure your dough is the perfect thickness and width.