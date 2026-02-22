The Unique Rolling Pin Every Home Baker Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you make a batch of your grandma's snickerdoodle recipe every week or are trying your hand at making hot water pie crust for the first time, you need a reliable rolling pin to get things done. Even people who don't bake often have one of these trusty kitchen tools stashed away, as they're excellent for a wide array of tasks, from crushing saltine crackers to making the perfect fried chicken to breaking down toasted nuts to add to your ridiculously easy oat-based streusel.

If you use your rolling pin primarily for its intended purpose, you understand how crucial it can be to roll various doughs and batters out to a consistent thickness. Uneven pie crust, for instance, may break in thin spots and be doughy in thicker spots. To prevent this, some home bakers have turned to tools like the Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin, which retails for about $115, and has nearly 25,000 reviews with a 4.8 star rating on Amazon.

What makes this rolling pin so special is that it has discs secured to either end that hold the rolling pin a specific distance from the counter — the Joseph Joseph brand includes ¹⁄₁₆, ⅙, ¼, and ⅜-inch plastic discs held in place by plastic screws secured into both ends of the rolling pin. This allows you to use the rolling pin as normal, secure in the knowledge that your dough or batter will be a consistent thickness when you're finished rolling it out, ensuring that it will bake evenly.