Can Aldi Limit How Many Finds You Purchase?

Aldi is a great place to find interesting, unique items at budget-friendly prices. But there's a valid reason some shoppers avoid Aldi: When a product is an Aldi Find, there's a chance you may not only be unable to get it due to its popularity, but you may also never see it again, making shopping there frustrating. Does this mean some customers hog all the inventory, buying it up before you even get a chance? The answer is that it depends. Aldi does not have a corporate policy specifically limiting the purchase of Aldi Finds (or any other Aldi product) to one per customer. However, each specific Aldi location does reserve the right to limit quantities purchased if there's an unexpected high demand.

So why does Aldi not offer more Finds for longer periods of time? Much to many shoppers' disappointment, Aldi's website states it comes down to wanting to offer Finds that are "fun and exciting." The program is a way to test new items, and if something becomes particularly popular, you may see it return or become part of the store's regular inventory. And with so many new products coming in weekly, stores simply have to make sure they have space on its shelves.