Can Aldi Limit How Many Finds You Purchase?
Aldi is a great place to find interesting, unique items at budget-friendly prices. But there's a valid reason some shoppers avoid Aldi: When a product is an Aldi Find, there's a chance you may not only be unable to get it due to its popularity, but you may also never see it again, making shopping there frustrating. Does this mean some customers hog all the inventory, buying it up before you even get a chance? The answer is that it depends. Aldi does not have a corporate policy specifically limiting the purchase of Aldi Finds (or any other Aldi product) to one per customer. However, each specific Aldi location does reserve the right to limit quantities purchased if there's an unexpected high demand.
So why does Aldi not offer more Finds for longer periods of time? Much to many shoppers' disappointment, Aldi's website states it comes down to wanting to offer Finds that are "fun and exciting." The program is a way to test new items, and if something becomes particularly popular, you may see it return or become part of the store's regular inventory. And with so many new products coming in weekly, stores simply have to make sure they have space on its shelves.
Tips for grabbing Aldi Finds before they go
If you're determined to get the next Aldi Find, numerous Reddit threads are devoted to how to snag these products. It appears the best day to try to get these items is during midweek, specifically on Wednesdays. One Redditor shared, "If you want an Aldi find item, Wednesday is your best bet. Any other day you gotta be lucky." The user also said you may be able to ask an Aldi employee to call other stores to check inventory if it's not available where you are.
You should also try to get to the store early, as the more popular a product, the more likely it is to vanish fast. While there, check the signs; sometimes you may see there are limits posted for the product, and if not, it's possible a manager may impose limits when you're checking out. Meanwhile, don't overlook this Aldi store area for additional hidden shopping gems: the end caps. Sometimes, you may be able to find unusual or heavily discounted items that have been overlooked by others.