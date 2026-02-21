We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whiskey is undoubtedly one of the most popular spirits in the world. Whether sipped neat to savor its complex aromatic and flavor profile, enjoyed on the rocks over a couple of ice cubes, or mixed into classic cocktails, such as an old fashioned or whiskey sour, it never goes out of style. That said, once you've made up your mind on how you like to drink it, it's only natural to consider pouring it into a whiskey decanter.

However, on whether you really need a whiskey decanter, Blake Johns, founder of Smokeye Hill Whiskey (@smokeyehill on Instagram), revealed during an exclusive talk that they predominantly serve an aesthetic purpose. "The average whiskey drinker does not need a decanter, nor does a seasoned one either," Johns said. "Whiskey is designed to be stored and enjoyed from its original bottle. You get an airtight seal, and it protects the spirit well."

However, as per Randy Warren, host of the Whiskey Shenanigans Podcast (@whiskeyshenaniganspodcast on Instagram), which ranks in the top 10% globally on Listen Notes, the world's largest podcast database, while whiskey decanters are usually associated with connoisseurs and enthusiasts, there's no reason the average person shouldn't own one. Still, he stressed that the material the decanter is made of matters just as much as its appearance. "Never get a fancy leaded crystal decanter — lead can leech into the whiskey," Warren told Chowhound. "Glass is fine. Lead-free crystal is fine." Johns agreed, adding that decanters should always be made from lead-free glass. "Find something with an airtight closure, and a neutral interior with no finishes," Johns said.