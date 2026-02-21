How To Choose The Best Whiskey Decanter (And Why You Don't Need One)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whiskey is undoubtedly one of the most popular spirits in the world. Whether sipped neat to savor its complex aromatic and flavor profile, enjoyed on the rocks over a couple of ice cubes, or mixed into classic cocktails, such as an old fashioned or whiskey sour, it never goes out of style. That said, once you've made up your mind on how you like to drink it, it's only natural to consider pouring it into a whiskey decanter.
However, on whether you really need a whiskey decanter, Blake Johns, founder of Smokeye Hill Whiskey (@smokeyehill on Instagram), revealed during an exclusive talk that they predominantly serve an aesthetic purpose. "The average whiskey drinker does not need a decanter, nor does a seasoned one either," Johns said. "Whiskey is designed to be stored and enjoyed from its original bottle. You get an airtight seal, and it protects the spirit well."
However, as per Randy Warren, host of the Whiskey Shenanigans Podcast (@whiskeyshenaniganspodcast on Instagram), which ranks in the top 10% globally on Listen Notes, the world's largest podcast database, while whiskey decanters are usually associated with connoisseurs and enthusiasts, there's no reason the average person shouldn't own one. Still, he stressed that the material the decanter is made of matters just as much as its appearance. "Never get a fancy leaded crystal decanter — lead can leech into the whiskey," Warren told Chowhound. "Glass is fine. Lead-free crystal is fine." Johns agreed, adding that decanters should always be made from lead-free glass. "Find something with an airtight closure, and a neutral interior with no finishes," Johns said.
Whiskey's quality doesn't improve when exposed to air
In contrast to wine, which greatly benefits from being poured into a decanter and exposed to oxygen, whiskey remains unaffected by aeration. Although you shouldn't leave wine sitting in a decanter too long (no longer than overnight, or three days when sealed), when done properly, the aeration process softens its harsh tannins, balances its acidity, and lets its full aromas come to life. Whiskey is a completely different story; it can actually lose its quality if left too long in a decanter.
"Decanters, in my opinion, are great for aesthetics, but that's about it — they don't improve the quality of the whiskey because whiskey is oxidized by the time it goes into the bottle, so it doesn't really need to 'open up,' and develop nearly as much as a wine," Blake Johns explained. "That being said, there is benefit to letting the ethanol vapors burn off for a minute or two after you pour the whiskey in the glass — especially at high proof." This helps the whiskey's flavors come forward instead of being overshadowed by the alcohol.
Randy Warren shared that decanters aren't meant for long-term storage and recommended keeping whiskey in its original bottle instead. "If you keep it in the decanter for a week — fine," he said. "Not longer than a week before you return the whiskey to its original bottle." This is because it loses its flavors and color through evaporation and oxidation. "Most people would probably keep it in a decanter just for an evening with guests and return it to the original bottle," Warren continued.
A decent whiskey decanter doesn't have to cost a fortune
Even though pouring your whiskey into a decanter isn't among the crucial storage tips for good whiskey, it can elevate the experience when you have guests over. That's why picking a decanter that is cheap, practical, and easy to maintain should be your top priority when shopping for one. "Get one that has a wide enough neck to be easily cleaned," Randy Warren said. "Get a decanter that has an airtight stopper to avoid evaporation."
Buying a whiskey decanter doesn't have to be complicated, but the final choice should be a matter of personal taste. "Do you want a Darth Vader helmet or do you want something more elegant," Blake Johns rhetorically asked. "Find one that resonates with you or your bar space." He suggested avoiding gimmicky features that promise better quality. "Be aware of decanters that leave a lot of airspace, as higher exposure to oxygen will cause flavor degradation over time."
Meanwhile, Warren noted that a good decanter can be found for under $20 on Amazon. A stylish option, such as the Italian-made Bormioli Rocco two-pack costs $30. "Godinger also makes a nice decanter available on Amazon for under $20," he added. According to Johns, decanter prices are influenced by several factors. "You can spend as little as $25 to as much as a couple hundred dollars or more," Johns said. He shared that Lily's Home Glass Decanter with Stopper is one of his personal favorites. He also recommended Soho Home's luxurious Roebling Decanter. "Both are functional and stylish," Johns concluded.