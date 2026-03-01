Up Your Appetizer Game With These Clever Onion Snack Cups

Experimenting with appetizers is a way to explore your creativity and express your personality. Apps are meant to be easy to eat and they also let you play with tons of great flavors and ingredients. And you have virtually endless options to choose, ranging from vintage snacks we rarely see these days to one-of-a-kind creations that cooks come up with on the spot.

If you really want to up your appetizer game for your next party, think beyond tried and true classics like creamy deviled eggs and use an unexpected ingredient — Vidalia onions. Simply cut your onions in half and separate the layers, using the cut pieces as a cup that can be filled with just about anything you can imagine, like pimento cheese. When filled with pimento, Vidalia onions make for an appetizer that is cruchy yet creamy and packed with tangy, spicy, savory flavors. You don't even have to cook them!

The reason Vidalia onions work great as snack cups is because they are a bit unusual as far as onions go. While they look just like regular yellow onions, they are sweet and delicious, and you can eat them raw just like an apple. Vidalias are native to Georgia where the soil is low in sulfur, resulting in an onion that is sweeter and milder than other onion types, which tend to be more acidic with strong, pungent flavors that are not easy to eat raw. Because these onions are great raw, and are nice and crispy, they hold up well to whatever you can fill them with and don't require any cooking. The sweet and edible nature of the onions, paired with their natural shape, creates the perfect handheld base for a variety of quick appetizer options.