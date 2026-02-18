Top Your Oatmeal With This Creamy Addition For Added Protein In A Simple Breakfast
Oatmeal has long been regarded as a mild, yet filling, popular breakfast option. Given its neutral taste and creamy appeal, there are many ways to serve and enjoy this cooked grain to better fit your tastebuds and nutrition-related goals. That said, if you enjoy using secret ingredients to elevate oatmeal like cinnamon and maple syrup, why not use one or two more ingredients to increase the amount of protein you consume in every serving? Luckily, you can effectively boost the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of your next oatmeal bowl with avocado.
This vibrant fruit is not only smooth and nutty but also contains a small amount of protein. More specifically, one whole avocado contains 3 grams of protein. However, these tree-born fruits are also rich in fat, fiber, and B vitamins. In regards to oatmeal, while this prepared grain is already somewhat creamy on its own, adding avocado to oatmeal creates a silkier texture and can boost satiety. Besides giving your breakfast a smallish protein boost, the fiber and fat in avocado can slow your digestion and make you feel fuller for longer.
Fortunately, there are many delicious ways to enjoy oatmeal with avocado. First, select some of the tastiest avocados you can find and make sure your fruit of choice has softened before using. Top your oatmeal with cubed avocado and mixed berries or swap out the berries for a fried egg. Or, for an extra creamy breakfast, avocado pairs exceedingly well with a few other high-protein ingredients.
Delicious ways to add more protein and flavor to your next bowl of oatmeal and avocado
Since avocados have a neutral flavor, you can easily use this popular superfood to prepare both sweet and savory oatmeal bowls. For a sweeter, high-protein option, top your oatmeal with avocado, Greek yogurt, nut butter, and a firm fruit like apples or pears. Yogurt and nut butter add extra protein and creaminess to your oatmeal, while chopped apples add extra fiber and a satisfying crunch. Or, pair avocado with a scoop of cottage cheese, honey, and some toasted walnuts or pumpkin seeds. You can also top your oatmeal with a sprinkle of goji berries or dried cranberries for some additional texture.
On the other hand, there are many satisfying ways to make avocado-topped oatmeal more robust and salt-kissed. Besides incorporating some fried or scrambled eggs, add some protein-packed turkey bacon or crumbled chicken sausage. Or, stick with cottage cheese and omit the honey for everything bagel seasoning and grated Parmesan cheese.
You can also transform everyday oatmeal into a savory sensation with one simple ingredient like miso paste. Made of fermented soy beans, 1 tablespoon of miso paste contains around 2 grams of protein and rich umami flavor. Alternatively, build a savory breakfast by cooking your oats in coconut milk and then topping your oatmeal with avocado, chia seeds, toasted sesame seeds, and sliced green onions. By pairing avocado with the right toppings, you can have a tasty, protein-packed oatmeal in no time.