Top Your Oatmeal With This Creamy Addition For Added Protein In A Simple Breakfast

Oatmeal has long been regarded as a mild, yet filling, popular breakfast option. Given its neutral taste and creamy appeal, there are many ways to serve and enjoy this cooked grain to better fit your tastebuds and nutrition-related goals. That said, if you enjoy using secret ingredients to elevate oatmeal like cinnamon and maple syrup, why not use one or two more ingredients to increase the amount of protein you consume in every serving? Luckily, you can effectively boost the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of your next oatmeal bowl with avocado.

This vibrant fruit is not only smooth and nutty but also contains a small amount of protein. More specifically, one whole avocado contains 3 grams of protein. However, these tree-born fruits are also rich in fat, fiber, and B vitamins. In regards to oatmeal, while this prepared grain is already somewhat creamy on its own, adding avocado to oatmeal creates a silkier texture and can boost satiety. Besides giving your breakfast a smallish protein boost, the fiber and fat in avocado can slow your digestion and make you feel fuller for longer.

Fortunately, there are many delicious ways to enjoy oatmeal with avocado. First, select some of the tastiest avocados you can find and make sure your fruit of choice has softened before using. Top your oatmeal with cubed avocado and mixed berries or swap out the berries for a fried egg. Or, for an extra creamy breakfast, avocado pairs exceedingly well with a few other high-protein ingredients.