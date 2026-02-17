Gordon Ramsay's Simple Blender Tip For The Creamiest Soup Possible
The coldest part of the winter practically demands the frequent consumption of warm, comforting, creamy soup. Not only does something as simple as classic roasted butternut squash bisque or smoky chicken tomato bisque warm you from the inside out, it also evokes the bright flavors of warmer seasons. Blended into soup, even frozen veggies and powdered seasonings impart a freshness they couldn't impart on their own.
Of course, getting that perfect texture can be a bit of a challenge, especially when ladling cups of simmered veggies and broth into a standing blender. Fortunately, Chef Gordon Ramsay has a simple trick for making this process smoother (pun intended). In a cooking demonstration video on his Facebook page, he suggests filling the blender just halfway each time, leaving a nice cushion of air above the soup, allowing it to easily come together without splashing out. This process also makes the finished product unbelievably creamy, as that cushion of air also aerates your soup.
To preserve a velvety smooth finish and make blending easier, work in batches and use a second pot. Ladle soup from the first pot into the blender, then pour each blended batch into the second pot. While your soup may lose some heat in the process, you can easily warm it back up over a low flame on your stovetop.
Giving Gordon Ramsay's hack a go (without ruining your soup)
On the surface, this hack seems fairly simple, but there's actually quite a bit of room for error, the greatest faux pas being the risk of spills. After all, you don't want your fresh batch of carrot ginger soup only to end up on the floor. To prevent this, take your time when transferring to the blender, and keep drips minimal by using a ladle with a ladel with a spout. Then use a rubber spatula to get all the creamy goodness out of your blender when transferring it to the second pot.
Though experts like Gordon Ramsay are certainly qualified to give useful, effective advice, there are also easier, faster methods for getting your soup beautifully blended. Immersion blenders, for instance, negate the need for a standing blender and a second soup pot, as you can simply slip the blades in their cup-shaped guard into the original pot and blend everything in one pot. Just be careful to hold on tight to the handle, as the vortex it creates in the liquid has a very strong suction that can pull the blender from your hand and splash hot liquids.
Whether you're using a standing or immersion blender, blended soups that include proteins require a little more TLC. For instance, if you're making a pot of luxurious lobster bisque, you want the lobster to add its own texture and flavor, so it's best to add the poached lobster after blending.