Gordon Ramsay's Simple Blender Tip For The Creamiest Soup Possible

The coldest part of the winter practically demands the frequent consumption of warm, comforting, creamy soup. Not only does something as simple as classic roasted butternut squash bisque or smoky chicken tomato bisque warm you from the inside out, it also evokes the bright flavors of warmer seasons. Blended into soup, even frozen veggies and powdered seasonings impart a freshness they couldn't impart on their own.

Of course, getting that perfect texture can be a bit of a challenge, especially when ladling cups of simmered veggies and broth into a standing blender. Fortunately, Chef Gordon Ramsay has a simple trick for making this process smoother (pun intended). In a cooking demonstration video on his Facebook page, he suggests filling the blender just halfway each time, leaving a nice cushion of air above the soup, allowing it to easily come together without splashing out. This process also makes the finished product unbelievably creamy, as that cushion of air also aerates your soup.

To preserve a velvety smooth finish and make blending easier, work in batches and use a second pot. Ladle soup from the first pot into the blender, then pour each blended batch into the second pot. While your soup may lose some heat in the process, you can easily warm it back up over a low flame on your stovetop.