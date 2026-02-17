My Go-To Food Truck For The Absolute Best Wings In Los Angeles
I've visited many a food truck — everything from truck sushi to truck ramen to copious amounts of truck tacos — in my 10 years living in Los Angeles. In a city with some of the best Mexican restaurants in the country, taco trucks are a popular sight across all of Los Angeles. While they get the lion's share of valuable street-side real estate, it's not uncommon to see other food truck cuisines lining streets across the city. One cuisine in particular, chicken wings, is the perfect food truck food: made quickly, easy to customize, and, most importantly, eatable on-the-go.
One of my favorite food trucks serves up some of the very best wings in all of Los Angeles. Not just the best food truck wings, but the best wings period. In a city of stars, Wings N Waffles has made quite a name for itself, appearing on television shows "Hell's Kitchen" and "Hollywood and Football." Besides TV spots, this food truck offers deliciously crispy wings, plus a whole lot more. Whether you're visiting the city for the first time or you're a tried-and-true Angeleno, here's why you should keep a lookout for the Wings N Waffles food truck.
Where to find Wings N Waffles
To say Wings N Waffles is a popular food truck is an understatement. The truck first opened for business in 2012 and has been floating around the greater Los Angeles area ever since. More than a decade later, Wings N Waffles has a pretty packed schedule filled with bookings for large corporate parties and major events, including Coachella, Stagecoach, and When We Were Young all the way in Las Vegas. Football fans are happy to find Wings N Waffles as one of the L.A. Rams's preferred venders serving up wings at every game. While it may not be one of the oldest or most historic restaurants in California, Wings N Waffles has certainly made a major impact in less than 15 years.
The first time I ate at Wingz N Waffles was at a work event. Now, I'm constantly on the lookout to spot the elusive truck in the wild. It's a fan favorite amongst not just regular patrons, but also celebrities, who semi-frequently rent out the Wings N Waffles food truck to cater events. One recent example is Snoop Dogg, who employed Wings N Waffles to make his family their Thanksgiving meal. Like with most things, if it's good enough for Snoop Dogg, it's good enough for me!
What makes the wings so good
Wings N Waffles's wings are perfectly crispy, encased in a golden-brown batter, and served drenched in barbeque, Buffalo, or teriyaki sauce. The wings are delicious on their own, but even better served on top of a syrupy, soft triangle of waffle. A little butter or syrup makes the richness of the wings stand out even more, making each bite better than the last.
My favorite flavor is a toss-up between the barbeque or teriyaki. One time, I had the fine people working at Wings N Waffles combine the sauces for a sweet, tangy combo of East meets West. I highly recommend this flavor combination if the line isn't too long and Wings N Waffles can accommodate the flavorful request.
Customers can order six wings a la carte, along with sides such as fries, collard greens, or potato salad. You can also get your chicken fix sandwiched between two waffles, or stuffed inside a warm and gooey mac and cheese. However you eat them, Wings N Waffles serves up some of the best chicken wings you've ever had.