My Go-To Food Truck For The Absolute Best Wings In Los Angeles

I've visited many a food truck — everything from truck sushi to truck ramen to copious amounts of truck tacos — in my 10 years living in Los Angeles. In a city with some of the best Mexican restaurants in the country, taco trucks are a popular sight across all of Los Angeles. While they get the lion's share of valuable street-side real estate, it's not uncommon to see other food truck cuisines lining streets across the city. One cuisine in particular, chicken wings, is the perfect food truck food: made quickly, easy to customize, and, most importantly, eatable on-the-go.

One of my favorite food trucks serves up some of the very best wings in all of Los Angeles. Not just the best food truck wings, but the best wings period. In a city of stars, Wings N Waffles has made quite a name for itself, appearing on television shows "Hell's Kitchen" and "Hollywood and Football." Besides TV spots, this food truck offers deliciously crispy wings, plus a whole lot more. Whether you're visiting the city for the first time or you're a tried-and-true Angeleno, here's why you should keep a lookout for the Wings N Waffles food truck.