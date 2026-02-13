Anthony Bourdain Absolutely Loved This Miami Haitian Restaurant Chain

Given Anthony Bourdain visited Chef Creole some 20 years ago, the restaurant has inevitably evolved a bit. The grilled snapper isn't specifically listed on the standard menu, and it's unclear what type of fish filet is offered. However, in 2025, one Yelp reviewer mentioned receiving the biggest snapper they've ever ordered. The conch stew is still available and there are plenty of other options to try if you decide to stop by. The award-winning conch fritters are likely a good bet. Otherwise, the seafood is frequently recommended by patrons, with options including steamed, fried, and stewed.

If you're not in the mood for fish, other notable menu items include griot (fried pork), a classic Haitian dish of pork shoulder marinated with hot peppers and onions, simmered, and then fried. Oxtail (queue de boeuf) is also a Haitian and Caribbean classic: At Chef Creole, it's sautéed in tomato sauce until it's perfectly tender. Whatever you get, ask for some pikliz (a classic Haitian condiment of pickled vegetables and chile), but be warned the pikliz here is particularly spicy.

You won't break the bank, either: Most entrées hover around $15 to $16, although you'll pay a bit more for oxtail and market prices for some seafood items. As for the vibes befitting of a Caribbean restaurant, expect it to be laid back and beachy — quite possibly with some bouncy tropical tunes, pretty much in line with Sejour's jovial attitude on Bourdain's series.