What Ree Drummond Does To Make Her Chili Dogs Even Better

Food Network star Ree Drummond has a knack for sharing classic recipes that are easy to prepare, serve, and enjoy. While her creamy potato soup and oven-baked mac and cheese are obvious favorites, there's a good reason why many home chefs equally adore Drummond's recipe for chili dogs. Why? Instead of topping hot dogs with spicy slow cooker beef chili made with peppers, diced tomatoes, and black beans, Drummond prepares a smooth chili with a more stable consistency.

While Ree Drummond's secret to perfectly smooth mashed potatoes involves incorporating more ingredients, like cream cheese and heavy cream, she purposely excludes extra ingredients in her chili for chili dogs. Drummond achieves the perfect balance of textures by preparing a simple yet flavorful chili with no beans. Her bean-less chili acts as more of a sauce than a chunky stew, which adheres better to freshly cooked hot dogs. That cohesive texture helps the chili cling evenly to the bun rather than sliding off in messy chunks, ensuring each bite delivers a smooth, uniform layer.

In order to make Drummond's balanced chili, don't use too many vegetables, and prepare an even base with ingredients like canned tomato sauce, ketchup, and mustard. Finely dice some raw onion and garlic, and break up your ground beef into fine crumbles with a wooden spoon. Fortunately, there are a few worthwhile ways to upgrade and serve Ree Drummond's chili dogs come mealtime.