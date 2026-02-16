The Mostly Forgotten Buffet Chain You Can Find In Walmarts Across The Country
Are the glory days of buffets on their way back? In the 1980s, it seemed like every other chain offered a buffet — from Golden Corral and Sizzler to Ponderosa and Morrison's Cafeteria. Even fast food chains like Wendy's (that broke the mold with a buffet-style SuperBar) and Pizza Hut got in on the fun. As time passed, and after a worldwide pandemic, the buffet concept took a hit and there are chain buffets you'll never see again. If they weren't already out of business, many chains like Sweet Cici's and Golden Corral had to file for bankruptcy.
But things are looking up these days, which brings us back to the question: Are buffets on the comeback? One such pizza spot on the rebound is Mr. Gatti's Pizza: a buffet chain that originally opened in 1969 in Austin, Texas. The founder, James Eure, named Mr. Gatti's as a nod to his wife's maiden name and, still to this day, uses 100% real provolone cheese and dough that's made fresh in-store every day.
Like many other buffet-style chains, Mr. Gatti's Pizza went through a difficult spot before filing bankruptcy in 2019. The chain stayed alive and, in 2024, announced a partnership with Walmart to open 92 locations inside the mega retail store. As of 2025, Mr. Gatti's had more than 234 locations either open or under development, all across the Southeast and Midwest.
What Mr. Gatti's Pizza offers customers
Mr. Gatti's Pizza has a nostalgic vibe that seems inspired by 1980s restaurant culture. Some locations even have a game room with the opportunity to win tickets and score prizes – classic arcade style. Party rooms are available as well, making the chain a great spot to celebrate kids' birthday parties.
In terms of pizza, Mr. Gatti's looks to be standard pizza fare. The Sampler features a little bit of everything, while the chain also offers a Meat Market, Buffalo Chicken, and Spinach Alfredo, among others. Appetizers include wings, cheese sticks (including a jalapeño option), pepperoni rolls, and salads. Walmart locations – like the one in Shawnee, Oklahoma — have special carryout family deals that include two medium one-topping pizzas plus one medium cheese stick or cinnamon stick, as well as one large two-topping pie plus a medium cheese stick and cinnamon stick, each for under $30. Walmart-based Mr. Gatti's also offers five combo options that include individual pizzas, pepperoni rolls, a ham and cheese sandwich, salads, or wings — all for under $10.
If Mr. Gatti's Pizza is any indication, buffet chains may very well be on the comeback. Maybe it takes a little creativity — like a partnership with Walmart — to overcome the buffet bias that struck restaurant culture post-pandemic. But, at least in our opinion, it's worth cheering on these buffet-focused chains that offer a fast and inexpensive dining experience, which might just bring a little less budget anxiety and a little more family fun.