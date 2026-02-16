The Mostly Forgotten Buffet Chain You Can Find In Walmarts Across The Country

Are the glory days of buffets on their way back? In the 1980s, it seemed like every other chain offered a buffet — from Golden Corral and Sizzler to Ponderosa and Morrison's Cafeteria. Even fast food chains like Wendy's (that broke the mold with a buffet-style SuperBar) and Pizza Hut got in on the fun. As time passed, and after a worldwide pandemic, the buffet concept took a hit and there are chain buffets you'll never see again. If they weren't already out of business, many chains like Sweet Cici's and Golden Corral had to file for bankruptcy.

But things are looking up these days, which brings us back to the question: Are buffets on the comeback? One such pizza spot on the rebound is Mr. Gatti's Pizza: a buffet chain that originally opened in 1969 in Austin, Texas. The founder, James Eure, named Mr. Gatti's as a nod to his wife's maiden name and, still to this day, uses 100% real provolone cheese and dough that's made fresh in-store every day.

Like many other buffet-style chains, Mr. Gatti's Pizza went through a difficult spot before filing bankruptcy in 2019. The chain stayed alive and, in 2024, announced a partnership with Walmart to open 92 locations inside the mega retail store. As of 2025, Mr. Gatti's had more than 234 locations either open or under development, all across the Southeast and Midwest.