Steel-Cut Or Rolled Oats: Which Has More Fiber And Protein?
In terms of trendy nutrients, protein has been on the top of everyone's list for well over a decade. Touted for its ability to help us feel full, support healthy muscle development, and even maintain strong bones, protein is absolutely everywhere in modern grocery stores. However, medical professionals emphasize the importance of balancing our protein intake with a healthy daily dose of fiber to ensure all that protein doesn't disrupt our digestive health or increase cholesterol.
One fairly easy way to do this is to indulge in foods that are chock-full of both nutrients, such as oatmeal. Oats are one of those breakfasts that pack fiber into every bite while also offering around 10 grams of protein per cup to balance your blood sugar and keep you full longer. If you're not sure whether steel-cut or rolled oats serve your needs better, comparing their nutrient content may provide some helpful clues.
If you need to add more fiber to your diet, steel-cut oats are the better pick, as they offer about 4 grams of fiber per ¼ cup compared to just 3 grams from rolled oats. However, when it comes to protein, rolled oats are the winner, as they pack in almost 6 grams of protein per serving, while steel-cut offer a little less than 5 grams. Steel-cut oats retain more fiber because they're simply chopped into smaller pieces after hulling, while rolled oats are steamed and flattened, which removes some of the fiber rich outer casing, but concentrates the remaining nutrients, like protein.
Other considerations + customizing your oats
While these two styles of oats also offer different amounts of calories and carbs per serving, the differences are fairly slight, making fiber and protein content the big players when choosing based on nutrient density. However, there are other factors that may help you decide whether apple-cinnamon slow cooker steel-cut oatmeal or crave-worthy peanut butter overnight oats made with the rolled grain are better suited to your personal preferences and general lifestyle.
For instance, because steel-cut oats are less processed, they take a much longer time to cook than rolled oats — around 30 minutes on the stovetop or up to 10 to 15 minutes in the microwave. Rolled oats, however, only take about 10 minutes on the stovetop and a mere five minutes in the microwave, making them the better pick for a quick breakfast. You can also increase their fiber content by adding dried fruit, or pistachios, which are higher in fiber than walnuts. Avocados, artichokes, and spinach are great choices for those who prefer savory oatmeal; stir in some aged white cheddar as well to make your breakfast taste like spinach dip.
While steel-cut oats do take much longer to cook than their rolled counterparts, you can still spin them into a quick, simple weekday breakfast with a little meal prep. As mentioned, steel-cut oats are the perfect choice for your slow cooker, as they cook into a creamy, dense, chewy porridge you'll dream about. Just set and forget a big batch on Sunday, then scoop and reheat servings throughout the week.