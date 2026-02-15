Not Coffee Or Baking Soda: Tackle Fridge Odors With An Unlikely Pantry Staple
While you may already know that baking soda keeps your fridge smelling fresher, there are many other natural ways to rid your fridge of unwanted odors. When it comes to home remedies, you may use club soda to tackle bad odors in the fridge, or find yourself trying coffee grounds, vinegar, or even fresh lemon. But there's another pantry staple that can alleviate bad kitchen odors. All it takes is rolled oats to keep your fridge smelling nice.
Despite this method sounding somewhat unique, its actually considered a vintage solution that works. This ingredient in raw form acts as a natural remedy when it comes to reducing mild fridge odors due to the fact that oats are uniquely absorbent. Once inside your fridge, they zap away unwanted scents by absorbing moisture and any odors with it, helping keep bad smells at bay over time.
Due to the fact that oats are neutral and scentless, this method is great for those who are generally sensitive to smells. Using oats in place of other types of cleaning products also serves as a great alternative to harsh chemicals. Therefore, oats are a much more food-safe way to solve the stench of a smelly fridge. They also pose less risk to children and pets if they were to somehow get into their contents. Plus, not only are oats available at pretty much any grocery store, they also serve as a cheaper alternative to many cleaning products.
Tips for effectively using the oats trick
Many use this method by popping the oats into an opened dish in the fridge on their own. But they also work when paired with a jar of baking soda and essential oils like lemon or lavender, which add vibrancy to a stale fridge. While rolled oats are a great way to reduce odors, this solution is not an immediate fix. Contrary to more instantaneous methods like chemical cleaners, you'll need to allow your oats to slowly work their magic. Additionally, due to their spongy nature, your oats will need to be replaced on at least a bi-weekly basis. If you find the oat method isn't working over time, make sure you're replacing them frequently enough.
Location is important when determining where to place your oats. Keep them away from areas that collect condensation, like drip trays, which could cause them to absorb moisture faster — reducing effectiveness. For optimal placement, you may position them in the salad drawer, or a more central spot in the fridge. It's also important to consider what type of dish you'll store them in. Aluminum and glazed ceramic won't absorb odors themselves, and clear glass lets you see when the oats get clumpy.
While oats are a great way to absorb unwanted odors, they are not particularly adept at tackling set-in smells or bigger issues. This is why it's important to properly clean your fridge before you attempt to use this method. The same goes for clearing out any spoiled foods that are adding to the issue. And before you get started on the big clear out, definitely keep these 12 best and worst practices for cleaning your fridge in mind.