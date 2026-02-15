Not Coffee Or Baking Soda: Tackle Fridge Odors With An Unlikely Pantry Staple

While you may already know that baking soda keeps your fridge smelling fresher, there are many other natural ways to rid your fridge of unwanted odors. When it comes to home remedies, you may use club soda to tackle bad odors in the fridge, or find yourself trying coffee grounds, vinegar, or even fresh lemon. But there's another pantry staple that can alleviate bad kitchen odors. All it takes is rolled oats to keep your fridge smelling nice.

Despite this method sounding somewhat unique, its actually considered a vintage solution that works. This ingredient in raw form acts as a natural remedy when it comes to reducing mild fridge odors due to the fact that oats are uniquely absorbent. Once inside your fridge, they zap away unwanted scents by absorbing moisture and any odors with it, helping keep bad smells at bay over time.

Due to the fact that oats are neutral and scentless, this method is great for those who are generally sensitive to smells. Using oats in place of other types of cleaning products also serves as a great alternative to harsh chemicals. Therefore, oats are a much more food-safe way to solve the stench of a smelly fridge. They also pose less risk to children and pets if they were to somehow get into their contents. Plus, not only are oats available at pretty much any grocery store, they also serve as a cheaper alternative to many cleaning products.